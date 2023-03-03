Open in App
San Francisco, CA
Report: Jones Asking for Over $45 Mill per Year From Giants

By Daniel Chavkin,

5 days ago

The quarterback is set to hit free agency this offseason.

Daniel Jones ’s free agency is one of the more intriguing storylines of the NFL offseason, as the quarterback is looking to cash in following a career year. The Giants , meanwhile, have to pay both Jones and running back Saquon Barkley, but can only use the franchise tag on one of them.

With the quarterback market inflated based on recent contracts, it appears that Jones is trying to maximize his next deal as best possible. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports Jones is looking for more than $45 million a year on his new contract.

The only quarterbacks to make at least $45 million annually are Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray, Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. The No. 6 highest-paid quarterback, Josh Allen, makes $43 million per year, while Matthew Stafford and Dak Prescott also earn $40 million per year on their deals.

Last year, Jones threw for 3,205 passing yards and 708 rushing yards, both career highs. He also totaled 22 touchdowns and only had five interceptions, a career low. The team declined his fifth-year option last offseason, making it so his contract will expire this year.

If Jones and New York can’t reach a deal by free agency, which opens at 4 p.m. ET on March 15, the team can still choose to place the franchise tag on him. This year, quarterbacks on the franchise tag will earn just over $32 million in 2023.

