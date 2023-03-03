Open in App
Iowa State
See more from this location?
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Chick-fil-A confirms customer info stolen in ‘automated attack’

By Jeremy Tanner,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r6rnM_0l6nvU6B00

(NEXSTAR) – Fast food restaurant Chick-fil-A confirmed Thursday that someone successfully launched an “automated attack” against the company’s website and app over the course of more than two months, stealing customers’ sensitive information.

The disclosure came in a security notice filed on the California Attorney General’s website.

The attack, using log-ins obtained from a third party to access member reward site Chick-fil-A One, was carried out between Dec. 18, 2022 and Feb. 12, 2023, the chain said.

The stolen information “may have included your name, email address, Chick-fil-A One membership number and mobile pay number, QR code, masked credit/debit card number, and the amount of Chick-fil-A credit (e.g., e-gift card balance) on your account (if any). In addition, if saved to your account, the information may have included the month and day of your birthday, phone number, and address,” Chick-fil-A said in the filing, adding, “Importantly, unauthorized parties would only have been able to view the last four digits of your payment card number.”

It’s not clear how many people were affected, but the company told Nexstar in a statement it was less than 2% of all Chick-fil-A users.

Missing something at In-N-Out? Company addresses ‘shortage’ of popular offering

In early January, Chick-fil-A said they were investigating “suspicious activity” after customers started complaining.

“I just had 50 dollars stolen from me by someone in Atlanta, GA,” one person tweeted on Jan. 1. “I no longer have an active debit card and I’m supposed to go on vacation literally tomorrow.”

“Y’all, someone hacked my chick fil a app account & ordered hella food with all my points,” one person tweeted four days later. Several weeks later, the restaurant had restored all of the missing points, the person added.

In Thursday’s filing, Chick-fil-A also outlined its efforts to rectify the situation. The chicken purveyor said it has required some customers to reset their passwords , something it recommends all Chick-fil-A One members do. Other measures the company has taken include removing credit/debit card payment methods, temporarily freezing funds, restoring Chick-fil-A One account balances, adding customer rewards as a ‘thank you,’ and increasing security.

Chick-fil-A is urging customers to review their account statements and credit reports for any suspicious activity.

Concerned customers can refer to the filing for instructions on getting a free credit report, contacting the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, requesting a security freeze and placing a fraud alert on their credit files. There are also state-specific recommendations for residents of Oregon, North Carolina, New York, the District of Columbia, Iowa, Maryland and New Mexico.

“We regret that this incident occurred and apologize for any inconvenience it may cause you,” Chick-fil-A said in the filing.

Anyone with further questions can call (833) 753-4428 from Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police: Lee County woman stabbed victim with screwdriver, then fought officers
Dixon, IL1 day ago
Police say 3 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Illinois home
Bolingbrook, IL2 days ago
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL1 day ago
Two men charged after 3 people are kidnapped, tortured for ransom
Des Plaines, IL5 days ago
Senate Democratic leader Schumer says he’ll vote with GOP on overturning controversial DC crime bill
Washington, DC1 day ago
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD1 day ago
Two people found dead inside Chatham apartment
Chicago, IL8 days ago
Full list of Walmart stores closing in March – as retailer looks to eliminate ‘underperforming’ locations
Albuquerque, NM4 days ago
2 Steakhouses in Illinois made the list of “Best in the US”
Chicago, IL5 days ago
Police searching for two women in connection with Rockford carjacking, shooting
Rockford, IL7 days ago
Alex Murdaugh's Maximum-Security Prison Has A Disturbing History Of Violent Inmate Assaults & Alleged Crooked Cops
Columbia, SC1 day ago
Proposed Illinois bill would ban schools from referring students to police to be ticketed
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Stomach Bug Cases Surging, Sending People to Emergency Rooms in Chicago Area
Chicago, IL6 days ago
Two people killed in crash in Barrington; victims identified
Barrington, IL6 days ago
Autopsy reveals missing Illinois man’s cause of death; coroner explains how wife didn’t notice body
Troy, IL6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy