‘Puss In Boots: The Last Wish’ Sets Peacock Premiere Date

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will soon head to Peacock after a staggeringly successful run both in theaters and on PVOD. The film bows on the streaming platform on March 10, there joining a series of Puss In Boots shorts, as well as other films in the Shrek franchise, and such additional DreamWorks favorites as The Croods and Trolls World Tour .

Directed by Joel Crawford , Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is the first film to come out of the Shrek universe in more than a decade, picking up with the daring feline outlaw Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) as he discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, and getting them back will send him on his grandest quest yet, heading out to find the mythical Wishing Star within the Black Forest. Joining him on the journey are his former partner and nemesis — the captivating Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek Pinault) — as well as the ratty, chatty, relentlessly cheerful mutt, Perrito (Harvey Guillén). And together, our trio of heroes will have to stay one step ahead of Goldi (Florence Pugh) and the Three Bears Crime Family, Jack Horner (John Mulaney) and terrifying bounty hunter, the big, bad Wolf (Wagner Moura).

Recently landing an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish has grossed over $444M worldwide since its release just ahead of Christmas, enjoying huge business as the only family film to hit theaters in the winter months. It’s not clear how much the film has made on PVOD, though it topped those charts for a number of weeks in January and remains in the Top 10 on iTunes and elsewhere.

Others lending their voices to the film include Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone, Samson Kayo, Anthony Mendez and Da’Vine Joy Randolph. Mark Swift produced it, with lllumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri serving as executive producer.

