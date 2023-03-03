Open in App
Dallas, TX
See more from this location?
Outsider.com

Shannon Sharpe Rips Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy For Kellen Moore Comments

By Suzanne Halliburton,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t0TvY_0l6nvGzF00
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Shannon Sharpe couldn’t believe Dallas coach Mike McCarthy really played that card when talking about Kellen Moore. You remember Moore. He’s the recently dismissed Cowboys offensive coordinator.

He may or may not have been a scapegoat for what happened with Dallas last season. The Cowboys won a dozen NFL games. But they lost on the road against San Francisco in the divisional playoff round. The Dallas offense mustered 12 points.

McCarthy met with the media this week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Moore’s dismissal was a topic. And let’s just say Shannon Sharpe, the former NFL star turned Fox Sports, listened to every word Mike McCarthy said about Kellen Moore.

Here’s the short version of Sharpe’s reaction. “Mike McCarthy is full of ishh.”

The Cowboys and Moore parted ways, Jan. 29. Within hours, the Chargers hired Moore as its new OC. McCarthy explained the Moore departure was due to a difference in philosophy.

“I’ve been where Kellen’s been,” McCarthy told reporters at the Combine. “Kellen wants to light the scoreboard up, but I want him to run the damn ball so I can rest my defense. I think when you’re a coordinator, you know but you’re in charge of the offense. Being a head coach and being a play caller, you’re a little more in tune with (everything). I don’t desire to be the No. 1 offense in the league. I want to be the No. 1 team in the league with the number of wins and a championship. And if we’ve got to give up some production and take care of the ball a little better to get that, then that’s what we’ll do because we have a really good defense.”

So basically, McCarthy got rid of Moore because he didn’t run the damn ball enough.

“Play calling is not a popularity contest.” McCarthy said, adding that Moore did a “hell of a job.”

“Run game is not sexy. It doesn’t get you the headlines and all that, but man, you got to win the time of possession. Look at what Philadelphia did this year— scoring on the first drive of the game and the way they ran the ball. They kept that defense fresh.”

Then McCarthy used a baseball analogy to explain switching offensive coordinators.

“Different fastball, different curveball, different changeup, you know?” said McCarthy, who promoted analyst Brian Schottenheimer to OC. “I think it’ll serve us well.”

But after hearing the Mike McCarthy comments, Shannon Sharpe did some homework. He specifically went back to McCarthy’s Super Bowl season with the Packers in 2010. He noted that the Packers were 24th in the NFL in rushing and fifth in passing.

“I thought you liked to run the ball!” Shannon Sharpe said, speaking almost directly to Mike McCarthy. “We done blamed so many people. At some point in time, just look to your right.”

Sharpe then did a rant about Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and all those interceptions he threw this past season.

“And he’s going to blame Kellen Moore? Can you believe they did Kellen Moore like that?” Sharpe wasn’t finished. He brought up Ezekiel Elliott. “It’s not (Moore’s) fault that you’ve got a Clydesdale who you think is a thoroughbred or a quarterhorse running the ball in Zeke ….You know when running backs go this way (points down) they don’t spring back up.”

\

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX newsLocal Dallas, TX
New Explosive Details Emerge From Michael Irvin Accuser in Misconduct case
Phoenix, AZ9 days ago
Jerry Jones Airs it Out on Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys Budget for His Weapons
Dallas, TX5 days ago
Look: DeAndre Hopkins Has Message For Cowboys Fans
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cowboys Cutting Zeke? Keeping RB Seems 'Far-Fetched' - Insider
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Federal Judge Gives Michael Irvin More Good News in Misconduct Case, Sets New Deadline for Marriott
Phoenix, AZ7 days ago
Jimmy Johnson Weighs in on Dallas Cowboys Decision to Stick with Mike McCarthy
Dallas, TX29 days ago
WATCH: High School Coach Jumps Into the Stands to Go After Parent of One of his Players
Richlands, VA8 days ago
Brittany Mahomes Keeps Receipts, Puts Former NFL Star on Blast for Chiefs Prediction
Kansas City, MO21 days ago
New Twist in Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys Negotiations Puts Deal in Doubt
Dallas, TX19 days ago
Skip Bayless Rips Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys for Telegraphing Interest in One QB at NFL Combine
Fort Worth, TX4 days ago
Cowboys & TE Dalton Schultz? Team Didn't Even Have Contract Meeting
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Witnesses of Alleged Michael Irvin Misconduct Incident Describe Events of the Night
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Former NFL GM Tells Dallas Cowboys to Draft Another Quarterback
Dallas, TX29 days ago
‘Moonshiners’ Star Josh Owens Hospitalized After Motorcycle Crash in Florida
Daytona Beach, FL2 days ago
Cowboys Showing Big Interest In Defensive Playmaker In NFL Draft
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Lamar Jackson Teammate Makes Surprising Admission About QB Negotiation
Baltimore, MD6 days ago
Aaron Rodgers Trade: New NFL Front-Runner Emerges via Oddsmakers
Green Bay, WI5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy