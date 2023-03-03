Shannon Sharpe Rips Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy For Kellen Moore Comments

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Shannon Sharpe couldn’t believe Dallas coach Mike McCarthy really played that card when talking about Kellen Moore. You remember Moore. He’s the recently dismissed Cowboys offensive coordinator.

He may or may not have been a scapegoat for what happened with Dallas last season. The Cowboys won a dozen NFL games. But they lost on the road against San Francisco in the divisional playoff round. The Dallas offense mustered 12 points.

McCarthy met with the media this week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Moore’s dismissal was a topic. And let’s just say Shannon Sharpe, the former NFL star turned Fox Sports, listened to every word Mike McCarthy said about Kellen Moore.

Here’s the short version of Sharpe’s reaction. “Mike McCarthy is full of ishh.”

The Cowboys and Moore parted ways, Jan. 29. Within hours, the Chargers hired Moore as its new OC. McCarthy explained the Moore departure was due to a difference in philosophy.

“I’ve been where Kellen’s been,” McCarthy told reporters at the Combine. “Kellen wants to light the scoreboard up, but I want him to run the damn ball so I can rest my defense. I think when you’re a coordinator, you know but you’re in charge of the offense. Being a head coach and being a play caller, you’re a little more in tune with (everything). I don’t desire to be the No. 1 offense in the league. I want to be the No. 1 team in the league with the number of wins and a championship. And if we’ve got to give up some production and take care of the ball a little better to get that, then that’s what we’ll do because we have a really good defense.”

So basically, McCarthy got rid of Moore because he didn’t run the damn ball enough.

“Play calling is not a popularity contest.” McCarthy said, adding that Moore did a “hell of a job.”

“Run game is not sexy. It doesn’t get you the headlines and all that, but man, you got to win the time of possession. Look at what Philadelphia did this year— scoring on the first drive of the game and the way they ran the ball. They kept that defense fresh.”

Then McCarthy used a baseball analogy to explain switching offensive coordinators.

“Different fastball, different curveball, different changeup, you know?” said McCarthy, who promoted analyst Brian Schottenheimer to OC. “I think it’ll serve us well.”

But after hearing the Mike McCarthy comments, Shannon Sharpe did some homework. He specifically went back to McCarthy’s Super Bowl season with the Packers in 2010. He noted that the Packers were 24th in the NFL in rushing and fifth in passing.

“I thought you liked to run the ball!” Shannon Sharpe said, speaking almost directly to Mike McCarthy. “We done blamed so many people. At some point in time, just look to your right.”

Sharpe then did a rant about Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and all those interceptions he threw this past season.

“And he’s going to blame Kellen Moore? Can you believe they did Kellen Moore like that?” Sharpe wasn’t finished. He brought up Ezekiel Elliott. “It’s not (Moore’s) fault that you’ve got a Clydesdale who you think is a thoroughbred or a quarterhorse running the ball in Zeke ….You know when running backs go this way (points down) they don’t spring back up.”

