UCLA Announces New Chip Kelly Contract Extension

UCLA director of athletics Martin Jarmond announced a contract extension for football coach Chip Kelly that will tie him to the Bruins through the 2027 season.

“I am excited about our football program under the leadership of Coach Kelly and his talented staff,” Jarmond said in the press release on Friday. “The football program is on an upward trajectory both on the field and in the classroom. Coach Kelly and his staff have done a tremendous job developing young men as demonstrated by their academic excellence.”

After an up-and-down first three seasons at UCLA in which he went 3–9, 4–8 and then 3–4 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Kelly’s Bruins have taken a step in the right direction over the last two seasons. UCLA went 8–4 in 2021 and then 9–4 this past season that ended with a 37–35 Sun Bowl loss to Pittsburgh.

This past season in particular showed that Kelly still has plenty left in the tank from an offensive design standpoint. UCLA’s release noted that the 2022 Bruins was the first team in program history to average more than 500 yards of total offense. The Bruins finished fourth nationally, averaging 503.6 yards per game, and had a balanced offense that amassed nearly 3,500 passing yards and over 3,000 rushing yards on the season.

While UCLA will have to replace key pieces on offense such as quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, running back Zach Charbonnet and wide receiver Jake Bobo, expectations will be high once again for the Bruins in ’23 as they look to pursue a Pac-12 title.