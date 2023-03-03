Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
93.7 The Fan

'Come get me' Addison wants reunion with Pickett

By Andrew Limberg,

6 days ago

Count Jordan Addison in for a reunion with Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Speaking at the NFL Combine on Friday, the former Pitt wide receiver said he would be “good” if drafted by the Steelers in April.

“If we were reunited, that’d be good, that’d be real cool, real easy transition,” said Addison. “Come get me.”

Addison also talked about the relationship he had with Pickett while at Pitt

“We had a really good relationship, you know coming in I wanted to make sure that I was looked at as a real focused individual so once I got there, he noticed that,” said Addison.

Addison also spoke about what makes Pickett such a good player, his leadership.

“He knows when to get the team going and to his confidence, he got unlimited confidence and he thinks he’s the best one of the field and he just carries that swagger with him,” said Addison.

Talking about the possibility of Addison being drafted by the Steelers, Pickett told Cam Heyward in January on his “Not Just Football” podcast that a reunion “would be awesome.”

ESPN Draft expert Mel Kiper has Addison going to the Los Angeles Chargers in his latest mock at 21 st overall.

That means Addison would be there for the Steelers at 17, but with so many other needs on the offensive and defensive line and the secondary, drafting a wide receiver with their first pick seems like a bit of a stretch.

Addison transferred to USC for the 2022 season. He had 59 catches for 875 yards and 8 touchdowns his junior year at USC before declaring for the NFL Draft.

The previous year at Pitt with Pickett, Addison has 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns.

