South Carolina Names Highway After Slain UVA Football Player

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - OCTOBER 29: Lavel Davis Jr. #1 of the Virginia Cavaliers catches a deep pass in the second half during a game against the Miami Hurricanes at Scott Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

The state of South Carolina has approved naming a highway after the late Virginia football player Lavel Davis Jr.

Davis was one of the three Cavaliers players who was killed during an on-campus shooting last November. D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler also died in the tragedy.

“Lavel ‘Tyler’ Norman Davis, Jr. Memorial Highway” will stretch for just under 10 miles in Dorchester County. That county is located just northwest of Charleston County and the city of Charleston.

“It would be fitting and proper to pay homage to Lavel “Tyler” Norman Davis, Jr., an outstanding athlete and accomplished young man whose life held such promise but was tragically cut short by naming a portion of highway in Dorchester County in his memory,” the resolution that led to the highway read.

Davis was from Dorchester, South Carolina, and attended Woodland High School, which is located close to where the highway is located. In addition to playing football, he also played basketball and ran track for the school. He graduated from the school and moved north to Charlottesville to attended Virginia in 2020.

He started seven games as a freshman, catching 20 catches for 515 yards and five touchdowns. After missing 2021 due to an injury, he was a starter again in 2022. He started six games with 16 catches, 371 yards and two touchdowns.

Davis was an African American studies major and was a recipient of the 2022-23 Danny Lee Fassio Family Bicentennial Scholarship.

Sean Lampkin, the tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator for DII Newberry College, announced that there will be a dedication ceremony for the highway. It will be Saturday, April 29, at Woodland High.