Open in App
Charlottesville, VA
See more from this location?
Outsider.com

South Carolina Names Highway After Slain UVA Football Player

By Peter Warren,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29FAP9_0l6ns94S00
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - OCTOBER 29: Lavel Davis Jr. #1 of the Virginia Cavaliers catches a deep pass in the second half during a game against the Miami Hurricanes at Scott Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

The state of South Carolina has approved naming a highway after the late Virginia football player Lavel Davis Jr.

Davis was one of the three Cavaliers players who was killed during an on-campus shooting last November. D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler also died in the tragedy.

“Lavel ‘Tyler’ Norman Davis, Jr. Memorial Highway” will stretch for just under 10 miles in Dorchester County. That county is located just northwest of Charleston County and the city of Charleston.

“It would be fitting and proper to pay homage to Lavel “Tyler” Norman Davis, Jr., an outstanding athlete and accomplished young man whose life held such promise but was tragically cut short by naming a portion of highway in Dorchester County in his memory,” the resolution that led to the highway read.

Davis was from Dorchester, South Carolina, and attended Woodland High School, which is located close to where the highway is located. In addition to playing football, he also played basketball and ran track for the school. He graduated from the school and moved north to Charlottesville to attended Virginia in 2020.

He started seven games as a freshman, catching 20 catches for 515 yards and five touchdowns. After missing 2021 due to an injury, he was a starter again in 2022. He started six games with 16 catches, 371 yards and two touchdowns.

Davis was an African American studies major and was a recipient of the 2022-23 Danny Lee Fassio Family Bicentennial Scholarship.

Sean Lampkin, the tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator for DII Newberry College, announced that there will be a dedication ceremony for the highway. It will be Saturday, April 29, at Woodland High.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Carolina State newsLocal South Carolina State
This Steakhouse has been Named the Best in South Carolina
Charleston, SC1 day ago
This Entire Neighborhood in South Carolina was Mysteriously Abandoned
Columbia, SC6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
WATCH: High School Coach Jumps Into the Stands to Go After Parent of One of his Players
Richlands, VA8 days ago
Patrick Mahomes Cheating Allegations, Use of Male Enhancement Pills Rumors Proven False
Kansas City, MO14 days ago
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL1 day ago
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD1 day ago
Senate Democratic leader Schumer says he’ll vote with GOP on overturning controversial DC crime bill
Washington, DC1 day ago
Police Reveal New Details Into Joe Mixon Shooting Investigation
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Florida Man Suffers Alligator Attack After Answering His Front Door
Daytona Beach, FL2 days ago
Steven Adams reportedly called Ja Morant out in a team meeting before he posted his gun video
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Hunters find human remains next to firearm and jewelry near Perryville
Perryville, MD7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy