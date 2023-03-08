Trees Down: Removal along Highway 101 to restrict traffic

Expect one lane of U.S. 101 between Lincoln City and Neskowin from milepost 98 to 105 to be closed for tree removal starting Monday, March 6.

The work will be done from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. During the closure two travel lanes will be open. Expect minor delays, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).

The recent winter storm damaged trees in the corridor. Crews will remove damaged trees that are in danger of falling on the highway. The work is weather dependent.

ODOT urges drivers to slow down and watch out for workers.