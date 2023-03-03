OTTAWA COUNTY — Two dogs at the center of separate animal cruelty complaints are recovering under the care of Harbor Humane Society, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday, March 3.

OCSO issued updates on both complaints Friday, stating one arrest had been made and information is sought on additional suspects.

In early February, deputies were tipped off about a dog possibly being neglected in an apartment bathroom in Allendale Township without adequate access to food, water or sanitary needs.

An animal control deputy made contact with the dog’s owner to arrange for proper care or surrender. Further investigation showed the dog’s living conditions didn't change.

On Feb. 26, deputies seized the dog, a boxer, and brought it to Harbor Humane. It was found to be underweight and dehydrated.

OCSO arrested the owner, a 25-year-old Allendale Township man, on one count of animal cruelty Friday. He was lodged at the Ottawa County Jail and the dog is recovering.

In a separate incident, a deputy responded to a call of a malnourished dog just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, near the Bass River Recreation Area in Robinson Township.

The deputy brought the dog, a mixed-breed, to Harbor Humane for treatment, where it was found to have injuries to its face and snout. The dog had surgery March 2, at which time a bullet was removed from its jaw, and is now recovering.

Investigators are working to identify the dog’s owner — it was found with no identifying tags.

Anyone with information on either incident should contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com . Follow him on Twitter @SentinelMitch .

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Two dogs, including one with bullet in jaw, recovering in separate animal cruelty cases