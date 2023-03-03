Open in App
Holland, MI
The Holland Sentinel

Holland approves plan to sell land for affordable housing project

By Austin Metz, The Holland Sentinel,

6 days ago
HOLLAND — Holland City Council approved a recent plan to sell surplus property to two local nonprofit organizations.

The proposal allows Dwelling Place and Community Action House to purchase the city-owned property at 345 Kollen Park Drive at a price that is 65 percent of the property’s appraised value. An option agreement will also be drafted with an 18-month term for the consideration of $5,000.

Assistant City Manager Matt VanDyken said that, because of the city’s desire to make affordable housing a priority, it makes sense to offer the property at a lower price point.

“We think that this justifies the 65% of the appraised cost of the property as the ultimate sale price if they get all of their pieces and parts passed through the Michigan funding piece,” VanDyken said.

Dwelling Place and Community Action House own a property at 345 W. 14th St. that is adjacent to the city-owned property.

Being able to purchase the Kollen Park Drive property would join the two properties and make way for one apartment building that would consist of 40-45 one- and two-bedroom apartment units on the north side of the property and five three-bedroom townhouse units on the south side of the property.

Holland City Manager Keith Van Beek said that the approval is the result of several initiatives that council assigned to staff, including the updating of local zoning ordinances including the City’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO).

“It has been a priority of council to focus on all types of housing in the community at various price points but specifically to take a particular look at affordable housing,” Van Beek said.

Along with the Kollen Park Drive property, Dwelling Place and Community Action House also hope to find a separate property in a central city location that would include an additional 20-30 apartment units. The second property would need approval of a development plan and incentive package from the City.

Ultimately, the two locations would be joined for one Low-Income Housing Tax Credit proposal to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

VanDyken said the property will be appraised by the City Appraiser and if Dwelling Place and Community Action House complete the process through the state, they will then purchase the property.

“We have a lot of T’s and I’s that need to be crossed and we will probably have some more over the next 18 months,” VanDyken said. “We are not selling the property for $5,000. We are selling an option to the property for $5,000.”

City Council ultimately approved the proposal unanimously allowing Dwelling Place and Community Action House to take the next steps in the process to receive state funding.

— Contact freelancer Austin Metz atametz@gannett.com.

