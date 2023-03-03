Christian Fauria's Shots for a Cure to raise money for American Diabetes Association

On Tuesday, March 7, Christian Fauria and other WEEI and Boston personalities will be hitting the court at the Auerbach Center for Christian Fauria's Shots for a Cure to raise money for the American Diabetes Association .

The event will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. during Gresh & Fauria and can be heard on WEEI and the Audacy app and watched on the WEEI Twitch channel .

Christian Fauria's Shots for a Cure is brought to you by Shaw's and Star Market , Swing Juice , West Cork Irish Whiskey , Cleanest Bins , and Leonard Hair Transplant Associates .

In addition to Fauria, other participants include Greg Hill, Courtney Cox, Andy Gresh, Meghan Ottolini, Rich Keefe, Tom Curran, Steve Dakota Happas, and former Celtic and Boston College Eagle Dana Barros. Former Celtic and current NBC Sports Boston Celtics analyst Brian Scalabrine will be on the play-by-play call.

The goal is to raise $25,000 by making shots designated by dollar value spread out over the court. Any made basket from the three-point line is worth $1,000; free-throw line $500; and dunk or layup $200. The total of all the shooters will represent the amount of the donation to the American Diabetes Association.