Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
WEEI Sports Radio

Christian Fauria's Shots for a Cure to raise money for American Diabetes Association

By Weei,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OSZk9_0l6nqbR100

On Tuesday, March 7, Christian Fauria and other WEEI and Boston personalities will be hitting the court at the Auerbach Center for Christian Fauria's Shots for a Cure to raise money for the American Diabetes Association .

The event will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. during Gresh & Fauria and can be heard on WEEI and the Audacy app and watched on the WEEI Twitch channel .

Christian Fauria's Shots for a Cure is brought to you by Shaw's and Star Market , Swing Juice , West Cork Irish Whiskey , Cleanest Bins , and Leonard Hair Transplant Associates .

In addition to Fauria, other participants include Greg Hill, Courtney Cox, Andy Gresh, Meghan Ottolini, Rich Keefe, Tom Curran, Steve Dakota Happas, and former Celtic and Boston College Eagle Dana Barros. Former Celtic and current NBC Sports Boston Celtics analyst Brian Scalabrine will be on the play-by-play call.

The goal is to raise $25,000 by making shots designated by dollar value spread out over the court. Any made basket from the three-point line is worth $1,000; free-throw line $500; and dunk or layup $200. The total of all the shooters will represent the amount of the donation to the American Diabetes Association.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
Grant Williams misses 2 costly free throws in Celtics loss, right after saying he'd make them
Boston, MA2 days ago
Positive signs for Justin Turner after frightening pitch to the face
Boston, MA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL1 day ago
Senate Democratic leader Schumer says he’ll vote with GOP on overturning controversial DC crime bill
Washington, DC1 day ago
Former NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp Booked In Drive-By Shooting
Tacoma, WA15 hours ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Report: Patriots not pursuing Lamar Jackson
Foxborough, MA1 hour ago
Windsor Locks rallies behind Monroe, Courtney
Windsor Locks, CT12 hours ago
Killingly boys hoops advances to Division III quarterfinals - Wednesday's top performers
Killingly, CT2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy