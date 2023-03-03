Open in App
CNN anchor welcomes baby at home after ’13-minute sudden labor’

By Celeste Houmard,

5 days ago

(WJW) – CNN Anchor and Chief National Affairs Analyst Kasie Hunt welcomed her second baby “after 13 minutes of sudden labor.”

Hunt, 37, and her husband Matthen Mario Rivera welcomed their second child on March 1. Their daughter, Grey Hunt Rivera, weighed 8 lbs., 4 oz. at birth, according to reports from PEOPLE .

The couple says Grey’s birth will be unforgettable after she decided to make a surprise arrival at home Wednesday. Hunt was scheduled for a C-section Thursday morning, the couple told PEOPLE .

“Grey was born at home, early Wednesday morning, after 13 minutes of sudden labor — before there was even time to call the paramedics. Dad sprang into action and delivered baby Grey on the bathroom floor,” the mom of two told PEOPLE .

Hunt also thanked the 911 operators, the DC Fire & EMS team and the firefighters and paramedics who helped the family with Grey’s safe arrival on Wednesday.

The parents of two said 3-year-old Mars Hunt is a proud big brother, according to PEOPLE .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

