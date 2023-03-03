Open in App
Audacy

Dierks Bentley shares details for the 'Gravel & Gold' Tour: See the dates

By Monica Rivera,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dLdVM_0l6nqUCo00

Dierks Bentley will hit the road this summer with his Gravel & Gold Tour , set to travel across North America.

The 28-city trek, which gets it’s named from Bentley’s newly released 10th studio album, will kick off June 1 in Ontario and continue through major cities including Indianapolis, Tampa, Boise, Salt Lake City, San Diego, and more before wrapping on August 26 in Auburn, WA.

"I’ve been waiting as patiently as possible for the time when we could tell our fans about this tour and I’m happy the moment has arrived," said Bentley .

“With new music, a whole new set and vibe along with incredible musicians and singers to share the stage with.… I can honestly say I think this will be our best tour ever.”

Bentley has tapped Jordan Davis as direct support for the entire trek while also welcoming a diverse group of special guests joining for select dates throughout the trek. Special guests include Elle King , Tracy Lawrence , Tyler Braden , Caylee Hammack , Hot Country Knights , Kameron Marlowe , The Cadillac Three , The Red Clay Strays , Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway , Shane Smith & the Saints , Caitlyn Smith and Hailey Whitters .

General ticket sales begin March 10 at 10AM local time. Find them here .

GRAVEL & GOLD TOUR Dates:

6/01 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
6/02 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
6/03 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
6/04 - Madison, IL - NASCAR Cup Series Race
6/16 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
6/17 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
6/22 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion
6/24 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
7/08 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
7/09 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center
7/13 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place
7/14 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
7/15 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
7/21 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater
7/27 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
7/28 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
7/29 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
8/03 - Corning, CA - Rolling Hills Casino
8/04 - Lake Tahoe, NV - Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
8/10 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
8/11 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
8/12 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
8/17 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
8/18 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
8/19 - Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena
8/24 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
8/25 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
8/26 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

