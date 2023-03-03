KCAC STANDARD SETTER: OKWU's Talton named Defensive Player of Year

Derrick ‘D.J.’ Talton Jr. has been a weapon of startling dimensions for Oklahoma Wesleyan University men’s basketball.

The junior point guard is capable any night of prodigious scoring (he’s recorded games of 27 and 28 points), a mass of assists, double-digit rebounds, a passel of steals and shutdown defense — or any combination of those things.

Whether he’s scored zero points — and that’s happened — or 28, the Eagles win with him on the floor because his complete game is so devastating for opponents.

He’s a major reason the Eagles are 26-4, Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference champion, and headed to next week’s NAIA regionals.

Talton’s impressive resume has landed him a major honor — the KCAC Defensive Player of the Year award.

Among his numbers are 85 rebounds, 89 assists and 55 steals. With anywhere from one to six games remaining in the Eagles’ season he could build on those stats significantly

As it is, Talton already has battled through painful adversity this season, missing a handful of games with injury.

His return triggered a mighty final regular season push for OKWU.

Talton is one of five Eagles selected for All-KCAC honors.

Leading the list is center Jaden Lietzke, who has been named First Team Men’s Basketball All-KCAC.

Guard/forward Stokes landed on the Second Team, while Talton populated the Third Team.

Garnering Honorable Mention recognition are Brandon Bird and Dylan Phillip.

Jaden Lietzke: The junior warrior has started all 30 games and averaged almost 28 points per outing. He leads the Eagles in scoring (15.6 ppg), including shooting an amazing 71 percent from the field. He is tied for first in rebounding (7.3) on the team.

Kaleb Stokes: Stokes joins Lietzke and Austin Poling as the lone Eagles to start every game. Stokes is pouring in 13.09 ppg and is the team’s most prolific three-point shooter (45-of-140).

D.J. Talton: Some of Talton’s stats are listed earlier in the article. He averages 9.0 ppg and 4.5 assists per game, as well as 4.2 rebounds per game.

Bird is the team’s third-leading scorer (10.4 ppg). He’s shooting an impressive 49.7 from the field (88-of-177) and hitting 81.3 percent of his free throws (26-of-32).

Phillip has appeared in all 30 games — but only eight starts. He is still one of the team’s top five scorers (8.4 ppg). He is fourth on the team in total rebounds (114).