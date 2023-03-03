ON THE READY: BHS eyes track opener Saturday; CVHS, Dewey rev up

The mark is in place.

The athletes are ready and set.

All that’s needed is a: GO!

That will happen this weekend when the Bartlesville High track team surges into action Saturday at the Holland Hall Invitational.

Meanwhile, Dewey and Caney Valley thinclads also are revving up for promising spring seasons.

Following are brief forecasts for these squads.

—

CANEY VALLEY

Veteran pole vaulter Cooper Fogle is zeroing in on the gold medal he has been diligently in pursuit of.

Last year he finished second in Class 2A by clearing the bar at 11-feet-6-inches, just six inches shy of the state championship height.

“We’re expecting him to contend,” said Caney Valley head coach Anthony Fogle.

Quaid Jones barely missed out on state qualifying last year in the 100 and 200 dashes.

Sammi Gilbreath made it to state two years ago in the girls high jump and is back for another go.

Madison Brown returns to make another run to make it back to state in the girls pole vault.

“She’s improved a lot this year,” Fogle said.

In regards to his athletes, “We’re all excited,” he said.

—

DEWEY

Less than three weeks of perspiration, persistence and preparation remain until Dewey tracksters rack up the experience of competition.

Dewey opens up on the Tuesday following Spring Break by hosting its own meet, and will make the short hop a few days later to the Bartlesville meet.

Although a tad shy of some of the state qualifiers of most recent seasons, the squad still boasts a foundation of veterans back from the Big Dance.

Braden Garrison, entering his junior season, broke out last season as a shot putter, powering to third place in the Class 4A state meet at 50-feet-6. Last year’s state champion has graduated.

Katie Wright is an experienced girls’ thrower and state qualifier for Dewey.

Kayah Weathers made the state grade last year in the girls’ 100m hurdles, while Chris Williams is back after competing in state last year in the boys’ 110m hurdles.

Those are the four state qualifiers in the mix for veteran Dewey head track coach Dan Close.

“In addition to that, I’m really excited about our freshman class,” Close said. “I see some new talent there, especially in the hurdles, which has been a strength for us in the past.”

Among the promising obstacle antelope are Kaedn Holt on the boys’ side and Eden McKinney and ,” Close added. “I’m excited about some of the new talent.”

—

BARTLESVILLE

This is a season of tremendous promise for Bartlesville, which is coached by David Ayers.

The team returns defending Class 6A boys pole vault state champion (Jack Wahl) and several other medal placers.

Last year’s junior-and-younger Bartlesville medal earners included: Wahl (boys’ pole vault, 1st); Kadance Barnett (girls’ long jump, 2nd); Campbell Barta (girls’ 200 dash, 5th; 400 dash, 5th; girls’ long jump, 5th); and girls 4X200m relay (6th, Barnett, Chloe Robbins, Morgan Wasemiller, Barta)

Wahl last year did something Bartlesville’s string of great high jumpers have finished shy of — winning the state title. He cleared the ball at 6-foot-6 to win outright.

A.J. Parker, a defensive back for the San Francisco 49ers, owns the Bartlesville high jump school record at 6-foot-9.

Barta and Barnett are one of state’s most exciting sprint tandems in the state, as well as two of last year’s top five long jumpers among Class 6A girls.

Several other Bartlesville veterans will be contending to compete at state.

The quest begins Saturday at Holland Hall.

Bartlesville also will play host to its own meet on March 24.