Vikings 2023 NFL draft scouting report: LSU EDGE B.J. Ojulari

By Tyler Forness,

6 days ago
Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2023 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at wide receiver, running back, cornerback and both interior and edge pass rusher.

The Vikings are slated to have four picks before compensatory selections are awarded and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

B.J. Ojulari

  • LSU
  • Height-6020
  • Weight-248 lbs
  • Third-year junior
  • 4-Star recruit per 247 Sports
  • Stats: 128 tackles, 77 solo, 16.5 sacks, 25.5 tackles for loss, 2 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries
  • Games watched: UCLA 2021, Florida 2022, Ole Miss 2022, Tennessee 2022

Strengths

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Ojulari is eerily similar to his brother Azeez and he was selected at the top of the second round by the New York Giants. One thing you notice about him is there is bend. Ojulari has excellent ankle flexion and can eat up space quickly around the edge.

Ojulary is really quick and has a bevy of pass rush moves but his quickness is what stands out all over his film On this split zone action, Ojulari gets inside the tight end incredibly quick and forces Richardson to make the throw much faster than he wanted to.

His pass rush plan is excellent but how varies his pass rush is what’s really impressive. He uses his speed to his advantage and baits the tackle with a varied tempo and sets up the inside swim to perfection. He understands how to set up offensive lineman to get to the quarterback.

Along with his varies pass rush plan and multiple moves that Ojulari uses with effectiveness, his effort and athleticism are also excellent. On this rep, you can see his motor and his excellent speed as he chases down Zach Charbonet.

Weaknesses

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest knock with Ojulari is going to be size. He isn’t going to be an edge for everybody because of his frame. Ojulari gets washed out in the running game when trying to set the edge. He looks to be strictly a standup edge in a 3-4 projecting forward.

Strength is also a concern with Ojulari. Once the offensive lineman gets ahold of him in the running game, he struggles to shed blocks and setting the edge is an issue. Those strength issues also show up when he tries to work through traffic.

Overview

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Bend 8.9/10

Quickness/Burst 14.2/15

Finesse 4.2/5

Power 3.1/5

Counters 8.4/10

Awareness 7.9/10

Run Defense 8.0/10

Versatility 7.9/10

Size/Length 13.0/15

Tackling 8.2/10

Grade 83.8/100 Second Round

Ojulari isn’t going to be for everyone, especially when you talk about his size. Any team that likes to use stand-up pass rushers will love Ojulari. If you want him to put his hand in the dirt full-time, I don’t think he’s a guy for you.

