All 8 ‘Led Zeppelin IV’ Songs, Ranked

Led Zeppelin approached its fourth album with a mission — make it all about the music. That’s why the cover doesn’t feature the band’s name, the album title, or the record label information. It was a statement to the critics who said the band was all hype: “Judge the music, not the people making it.” And the music holds up. Guitarist Jimmy Page had to work overtime on Led Zeppelin IV because of a studio lie , and he was up for the challenge. So are we. We’re ranking all eight songs from Led Zeppelin IV from worst* to best.

(* — Worst being a relative term when discussing Led Zeppelin IV songs).

(l-r) Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones, and John Bonham | Michael Putland/Getty Images

8. ‘Four Sticks’

We’re letting Led Zeppelin make the first choice on our rankings. The pulsating rhythm, unique time signature, and the fact John Bonham somehow nailed his difficult drum track in two takes make “Four Sticks” a memorable track. Yet it’s also the only Led Zeppelin IV song that didn’t appear on the band’s 1990 box set. If it wasn’t good enough for the band’s comprehensive collection, then we’re going to place it at No. 8 on our list.

7. ‘Battle of Evermore’

The ethereal quality draws in the listener, and Robert Plant’s storytelling is some of his best in the Led Zeppelin catalog. At the same time, it’s fair to say the song is overlong and repetitive and a comedown after the opening 1-2 punch of “Black Dog” and “Rock and Roll.” (Editorial note — “The Battle of Evermore” is one of the author’s favorite Led Zeppelin IV songs).

6. ‘Misty Mountain Hop’

Page and John Paul Jones’ complementary guitar and keyboard riffs immediately set the groove on what might be the jauntiest of Led Zeppelin IV ’s songs. Many bands would die to write a song this tight and catchy, but on an album stacked with excellent tunes, “Misty Mountain Hop” has to settle for being near middle of the pack.

5. ‘Going to California’

Led Zeppelin’s Joni Mitchell tribute was one of the songs that proved they had a soft side . Sitting midway through Side 2 between the rhythmically challenging “Four Sticks” and the pummeling heavy blues of “When the Levee Breaks,” the acoustic “Going to California” provided a brief change in tone on Led Zeppelin IV . It’s a bit of a throwback to the quieter moments of Led Zeppelin III and the last time Page, Plant, and Jones played together acoustically on a Led Zeppelin album.

4. ‘Rock and Roll’

This jam might be one of the hardest-rocking Led Zeppelin songs. Bonham’s beat is one of the most recognizable of all time. Ian Stuart’s pounding piano comes in after Page’s solo and slots in perfectly with his Chuck Berry-influenced riff and Jones’ rollicking bass line. “Rock and Roll” quickly became a staple of Led Zeppelin’s live show starting in 1971.

3. ‘Black Dog’

The first song from Led Zeppelin IV features a Page riff that is unique in two ways. First, he plugged his guitar directly into the recording console to achieve a heavier sound and triple-tracked his playing on the album. Second, he didn’t write it. Jones came up with the riff and the songs’ backbone before the band fleshed it out.

2. ‘When the Levee Breaks’

When you get this high on the list ranking the songs from Led Zeppelin IV , you’re basically in toss-up territory. And that’s where we’re at. “When the Levee Breaks” rides Bonham’s thunderous beat all the way through, and it might be the finest synthesis of Zeppelin’s psychedelic blues. Yet Page always wanted to show the band had two sides, and that’s what the No. 1 song on the list does.

1. ‘Stairway to Heaven’

Page always felt there were two sides to Led Zeppelin. Light and shade. Hard and soft. Bludgeoning and delicate. “Stairway to Heaven” showcases that duality.

Jones once called it a Led Zeppelin sampler because it displays everything the band does well, and he’s right. Page showcases his guitar skill on acoustic, 12-string, and six-string instruments, including his solo, which typically ranks as one of the best ever. Bonham sits out half the song but shows his range — delicate playing and intense drumming — in his four minutes. Jones played five instruments , and Plant’s lyrics are heartfelt and timeless, just like the song itself.

“Stairway to Heaven” is the most-streamed Led Zeppelin song on Spotify, with more than 790 million plays. Whether or not you feel it’s the best song from Led Zeppelin IV , it’s definitely the most popular.

The eight Led Zeppelin IV songs would skew toward the top if one ranked every tune in the band’s catalog. They wanted the world to judge them by the music alone on the album. Whether it’s No. 8 “Four Sticks” or No. 1 “Stairway to Heaven,” each of Led Zeppelin IV ’s eight tracks has something to love.

