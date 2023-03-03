‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Gives Clue She’s Visiting Oregon and Just 30 Minutes From Roloff Farms

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 brought Zach and Matt Roloff’s issues to the forefront. The father and son couldn’t agree on a price for Roloff Farms , and Zach didn’t buy any of the land he hoped to own. Zach and Tori Roloff moved after the failed Roloff Farms sale, but Tori gave a clue that she’s back in Oregon and just 30 minutes from the farm.

Where do Zach and Tori Roloff live now? The ‘Little People, Big World’ stars moved

Zach and Tori Roloff in ‘Little People, Big World’ | TLC via YouTube

Zach and Tori Roloff lived in Oregon but moved after they failed to buy any of Roloff Farms from Matt Roloff, as seen in Little People, Big World Season 24. Now, the couple lives in Battle Ground, Washington.

“We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique, and very green house in Portland yesterday!!” Tori posted to Instagram on Oct. 14, 2021. “We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings, and just a whole lot of love. We will miss Portland but we’re so excited for our new adventure in … Washington.”

According to the New York Post , the couple spent nearly $1 million for the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home. While their Oregon home had more bedrooms, the Battle Ground home is near the city but still in the countryside, giving the family options.

Zach and Tori are already adding on to their home, too. Tori posted to her Instagram Stories that she and Zach are building a two-story shop beside their house.

Tori Roloff asked for restaurant recommendations in a town just 30 minutes from Roloff Farms

While Zach and Tori Roloff no longer live in Oregon, they still visit the nearby state. On March 3, 2023, Tori asked for restaurant recommendations in Wilsonville, Oregon, via Instagram.

“Restaurant recommendations in Wilsonville,” the Little People, Big World star wrote on her Instagram Stories with the option for her followers to answer.

Wilsonville is just 30 minutes from Roloff Farms, which resides in Hillsboro, Oregon. It’s unclear why Tori’s in Oregon and if Zach’s with her. The couple may be headed over to Amy Roloff’s place, as Amy lives just 15 minutes from Roloff Farms. But it’s extremely unlikely that Zach and Tori are headed to the farm property to see Matt Roloff after everything that went down. Tori and Zach clarified that they wanted to put distance between their family and Matt and Caryn Chandler after the failed Roloff Farms sale.

Zach Roloff doesn’t appear to visit Roloff Farms nearly as much as he once did

Zach Roloff used to spend a lot of time on Roloff Farms, but he doesn’t spend as much time after the conflict with Matt Roloff. In Little People, Big World Season 24, Zach and Tori Roloff said they didn’t want their children around Matt and Caryn Chandler as much due to the conflict.

“The kids loved them,” Tori said of Matt and Caryn . “But, no matter what, when you have two adults, and there are kids involved, if those two adults don’t get along well, the relationship with the kids is going to suffer.”

It doesn’t look like Matt has visited Zach or Tori in Battle Ground recently, either. Matt and Caryn traveled to Arizona to see his mother in February 2023, and before that, the couple was on a cruise. Matt’s recent Instagram posts in March 2023 also indicate that he returned to Roloff Farms and hasn’t left.

It remains unclear exactly where Zach and Matt stand now. But fans hope the father and son can repair their relationship so Zach’s children can visit Roloff Farms more often.

