Minneapolis, MN
Bring Me The Sports

Will Levis says Vikings were only team to do something 'outside the box'

By Joe Nelson,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LEbRu_0l6nn89e00

Levis plans to show off his arm when quarterbacks work out Saturday in Indy.

Only one team did something outside the box during Kentucky quarterback Will Levis's visit with NFL teams at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. No, they didn't make him eat a Minnesota delicacy like lutefisk or hotdish, but they did have him hold a football during the interview.

Levis was asked if any teams did something outside the box. His response:

"I think the only thing I can think of – Minnesota had a football. They just kind of had you have a football in your hands, which is nice because I like having something to kind of play around with. I don't if it's because they wanted to see how big my hands were or something," said Levis.

Levis will throw at the NFL Combine on Saturday, which could raise or lower the draft stocks of quarterbacks hoping to be selected during the April 27-29 draft. Why is he choosing to throw when fellow high-profile QB Bryce Young is not?

“Because I’ve got a cannon, and I’m gonna show it off,” he said .

Levis is the second known quarterback the Vikings have met face-to-face with in Indy, the first being Florida's Anthony Richardson, according to a report from KSTP-TV's Darren Wolfson.

Whether it's the Vikings doing their due diligence or it's something more is the unknown, but the Vikings are entering a pivotal time when they have to consider who will be the starting quarterback after Kirk Cousins, who turns 35 in August, is done in Minnesota.

Cousins is signed for one more season, though the Vikings have confirmed that they're in the process of determining how much longer they think Cousins can continue to play at the caliber of a quality starter in the NFL.

