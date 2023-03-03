Padres Podcast: Interviews with Machado, Preller

Sam Levitt sat down for a one-on-one conversation with San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado earlier this week, following the team's press conference to announce Machado's 11-year contract extension. The deal is worth reportedly $350 million.

Sam also spoke with AJ Preller, the Padres' President of Baseball Operations and General Manager. Listen to both interviews on the "Inside San Diego Baseball" podcast using the player below, on the Audacy app, or wherever you find your podcasts.

