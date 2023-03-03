Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
97.3 The Fan

Padres Podcast: Interviews with Machado, Preller

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UqFw3_0l6nlaWD00

Sam Levitt sat down for a one-on-one conversation with San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado earlier this week, following the team's press conference to announce Machado's 11-year contract extension. The deal is worth reportedly $350 million.

Sam also spoke with AJ Preller, the Padres' President of Baseball Operations and General Manager. Listen to both interviews on the "Inside San Diego Baseball" podcast using the player below, on the Audacy app, or wherever you find your podcasts.

Download the Audacy app today!

https://go.audacy.com/973thefansd/download

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL1 day ago
Senate Democratic leader Schumer says he’ll vote with GOP on overturning controversial DC crime bill
Washington, DC1 day ago
Former NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp Booked In Drive-By Shooting
Tacoma, WA16 hours ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Travis Kelce May or May Not Be Dating Zuri Hall
Kansas City, MO28 days ago
The Best Chicken Fried Steak in Texas
Strawn, TX23 days ago
Full list of Walmart stores closing in March – as retailer looks to eliminate ‘underperforming’ locations
Albuquerque, NM4 days ago
John Fetterman's Team Lashes Out at Joe Biden
Washington, DC10 hours ago
Wizards Acquire Former MVP
Washington, DC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy