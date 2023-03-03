Open in App
Saint Louis, MO
See more from this location?
WREG

Former `Sweetie Pie’s’ star Tim Norman gets life in killing

By Associated Press,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SuOiB_0l6nlUAj00

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The former star of St. Louis-based television reality show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for arranging the shooting death of his nephew to collect a life insurance payment.

James “Tim” Norman did not speak on his own behalf at the sentencing hearing in the March 2016 killing of his 21-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr. Both men had starred in the long-running OWN reality show about the family’s soul food business in the St. Louis area.

Norman’s attorneys submitted several letters from family and friends asking for leniency, including from Norman’s mother and founder of the Sweetie Pie’s restaurants, Robbie Montgomery.

“I don’t know whether Tim did what he was accused and convicted of,” wrote Robbie Montgomery, who is also the victim’s grandmother. “He is still the baby that I bore, and I love him as every mother involved loves their child.”

Prosecutors said Norman took out a out a life insurance policy worth $450,000 on Montgomery and arranged to have him lured to a street in St. Louis, where another man shot him.

Several of Andre Montgomery’s family members, including his mother, Michell Griggs, asked that Norman be sentenced to life, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. U.S. District Judge John A. Ross gave him two life sentences, calling it “a cold-blooded, incredibly premeditated, planned execution of your nephew.”

Norman was convicted in September of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit fraud.

Travell Anthony Hill admitted that he shot Montgomery in exchange for $5,000. Hill, 31, of St. Louis, was sentenced in October to 32 years in prison. Terica Taneisha Ellis, now 39, from Memphis, Tennessee, was sentenced to three years in prison after admitting that Norman paid her $10,000 to find Montgomery and tell Hill his location.

A fourth person, insurance agent Waiel “Wally” Rebhi Yaghnam, was sentenced to three years in prison for helping Norman fraudulently apply for several insurance policies and file a claim on Montgomery’s life insurance policy.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
CrimeStoppers, police still seeking leads in homicide cases for the month of March spanning back years
Saint Louis, MO17 hours ago
Man arrested for crimes in St. Louis, Kansas City, and Chicago
Marion, IL2 days ago
Caught on camera: Rapid gunfire leaves wake of destruction in Soulard
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
So St. Louis: Your Dad Gets Arrested for Walking While Black
Saint Louis, MO6 days ago
Mom of former Sweetie Pie's star asks judge for mercy before his murder-for-hire sentencing
Saint Louis, MO7 days ago
Tim Norman sentencing happening today
Saint Louis, MO7 days ago
St. Peters police identify alleged Schnucks parking lot shooter
Saint Peters, MO1 day ago
Trooper finds a body on an East St. Louis street
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
'Rest easy Balko': St. Louis fire K-9 dies during search of Railway Exchange Building
Saint Louis, MO4 days ago
Homicide detectives investigate north St. Louis shooting
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Man robbed of phone at gunpoint in St. Louis, 11 suspects accused
Saint Louis, MO4 days ago
Nelly launches inaugural music festival, but not in St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO6 days ago
'Stop praying now': Bonne Terre prison guards beat, pepper-spray Muslim inmates, lawsuit alleges
Bonne Terre, MO3 days ago
Rally to support Kim Gardner in St. Louis today
Saint Louis, MO5 days ago
St. Louis City and County officer face off in ‘Ballin’ in the Lou’
Saint Louis, MO4 days ago
Execution-style St. Louis killing has residents comparing it to the wild west
Saint Louis, MO7 days ago
St. Louis Can’t Afford To Put Criminals in Prison
Saint Louis, MO5 days ago
Woman shot in St. Peters Schnucks parking lot
Saint Louis, MO5 days ago
Ex-St. Louis bank manager admits to stealing $439K
Saint Louis, MO6 days ago
Teen, woman hurt from drive-by shooting in north St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO4 days ago
Execution-style murder in downtown St. Louis caught on video
Saint Louis, MO8 days ago
Fire destroys Columbia, Illinois home of Weber car dealer
Columbia, IL3 days ago
Six St. Louis suburbs named among ‘best small towns to retire’ in Missouri
Saint Louis, MO8 days ago
Missouri AG subpoenas St. Louis mayor, comptroller in Kim Gardner case
Saint Louis, MO5 days ago
VIDEO: Woman Who Shot at St. Louis Students Is Out on Bond
Saint Louis, MO7 days ago
Grandmother devastated by 15-year-old’s murder
Saint Louis, MO7 days ago
Hit-and-Run in St. Louis Kills 3 Teens and a 'Very Sweet' 20-Year-Old Father, Suspect Still at Large
Saint Louis, MO8 days ago
News 4 Investigates: Accused murderer out on bond in St. Louis City
Saint Louis, MO7 days ago
Vehicle wanted in connection to fatal Florissant bicycle collision
Florissant, MO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy