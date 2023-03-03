Open in App
Elmira, NY
Diaper and menstrual product giveaways to be held in March and May

By Brandon Kyc,

5 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM ) — The Junior League of Greater Elmira-Corning has announced they will be holding multiple diaper and menstrual product giveaways to those in need in Elmira and the surrounding area.

The giveaways are designed for all who need assistance with diapers or menstrual products in the area. No pre-registration or income verification is required, although supplies are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. The league says they will offer diaper sizes ranging from newborn to size six, along with pre-packaged menstrual bags for all ages.

The first giveaway will be held on March 13, 2023, at the Grace Episcopal Church social hall in Elmira. The church can be found at 375 West Church Street, and the event will go from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Local dog looking to be America’s Favorite Pet

If you miss the first one, the second giveaway will be held on May 20, 2023, at Seven Mountains Media, located at 2205 College Avenue. That event will be drive-thru pickup only and will run from 10 a.m. to noon.

If you’re someone that isn’t in need of the products, but would like to donate, the league has set up multiple locations around the area for anyone to drop off supplies.

The locations for the donation centers are listed below:

  • Jubilee Foods- 2898 Westinghouse Road in Horseheads
  • Minier’s – 84 Canal Street in Big Flats
  • InfusIVe IV Hydration & Wellness – 2033 College Ave. in Elmira, for the month of march only. They say that anyone bringing in a donation is eligible to receive a free B12 injection.
  • Talbots – 3343 Chambers Road in Horseheads, donations accepted through March 6 – 19.

The Junior League of Greater Elmira-Corning has given away over 21,500 diapers and 15,500 menstrual supplies to date, to women and families in need.

They will be continuing those efforts this year with giveaways in both March and May.

