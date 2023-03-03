Former Michigan football OC Josh Gattis gets new job in Big Ten

The former Michigan football offensive coordinator has found a new home, and it’s with a familiar face.

After the 2021 season, Josh Gattis abruptly left the program for the same job at Miami following Jim Harbaugh’s flirtation with the Minnesota Vikings, seemingly when it became clear that he was not the head coach-in-waiting in Ann Arbor. He left with some bad blood, having sent a text to his players noting they shouldn’t stay anywhere in life they aren’t wanted, referring to the Wolverines.

The Miami stint didn’t work out, as Gattis was only in Coral Gables for one year before being ousted, surprising given that he won the Broyles Award — given to the nation’s top assistant — just a year earlier. However, according to Football Scoop, Gattis is reuniting with Mike Locksley, as he’s becoming the new offensive coordinator with Big Ten East foe Maryland.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Maryland and coach Mike Locksley have their sights set on their next offensive coordinator. The Terps are poised to hire Josh Gattis, the former Miami (Fla.) coordinator who rose to acclaim as a Broyles Award winner at Michigan and who has previously coached under James Franklin as well. Gattis is set to replace Dan Enos, who left earlier this year to return as the offensive play-caller for Sam Pittman at Arkansas.

That means that Gattis and Michigan will have a reunion in Week 12 of the 2023 season when the Wolverines travel to College Park for the penultimate game of the regular season.

Gattis and Locksley worked together at Alabama in 2017-18, and when they each arrived at their respective new posts in 2019, they had something of a war of words about who had more responsibility in the offense in Tuscaloosa. However, aside from Gattis’ 2021 season at Michigan, neither quite reached similar heights to what they were able to accomplish in Tuscaloosa.