Revised River Market apartment plans grow taller, add units

By Thomas Friestad - Kansas City Business Journal,

5 days ago

A developer partnership has revised a years-old apartment proposal in Kansas City’s River Market, joining several other similar projects in the area.

Builders George Birt and Taylor McKee this month filed development plans for 303 Broadway, an 88-unit complex planned northeast of Fourth Street and Broadway, east of the Buck O’Neil Bridge.

KC Streetcar expansion to Riverfront about to begin

The Feb. 10 plan consists of a 10- to 11-story building, changing with the site’s grade, with nine residential levels above a two-floor, 68-space parking garage.

303 Broadway’s new iteration is slightly larger than a previous version Birt and McKee shared with Downtown neighbors in early 2021 .

That version did not advance as far as city submissions. The project, which then was estimated at $20 million, involved 76 apartments in seven residential stories, above three levels of parking.

Amenities in 303 Broadway will include a pool, indoor-outdoor fitness area, clubhouse, bike storage and dog spa.

The new plan removes an approximately 2,500-square-foot commercial space envisioned for the previous version’s ground floor. Its recent city submission shows that the project will not seek incentives.

303 Broadway is scheduled for review by the City Plan Commission in early April.

Read more in the Kansas City Business Journal .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

