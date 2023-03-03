Kevin Durant Will Make Exciting NBA History On Friday Night

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are facing off with the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

The Suns are coming off a 105-91 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday evening in North Carolina, and 13-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant made his debut for the team.

He played 27 minutes and had 23 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks (on 10/15 shooting from the field).

Durant currently ranks 14th on the all-time scoring list with 26,707 points in 979 regular season games.

He is only four points away from passing Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson (26,710) to move to 13th on the list.

Right now, Durant is averaging 29.7 points per contest, and he has scored at least 12 points in every game this season .

Therefore, the two-time NBA Champion will more than likely pass Robertson and make history during the game against the Bulls.

At 34, Durant is still playing like he is in his prime, so it will be exciting to see how high he can get on the list before the end of his career.

The Suns are his fourth organization in the NBA, as he has also had stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder (and Seattle SuperSonics), Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets.

They are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 34-29 record in 63 games.

Over the last ten games, the Suns have gone 7-3, and they are 13-19 in 32 games on the road.

Meanwhile, the Bulls enter the matchup with a 29-34 record in 63 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 18-13 in the 31 games they have hosted at the United Center.