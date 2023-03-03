Open in App
Morgantown, WV
WBOY 12 News

Free Naloxone Day next week in Morgantown

By Sam Gorski,

5 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Quick Response Team is holding a Free Naloxone Day next Thursday, March 9, before WVU students head out for spring break, according to a release from the Monongalia County Health Department.

Narcan, a brand of naloxone, will be distributed for free at three different locations across campus from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

There will also be a mobile unit traveling around the area distributing Narcan throughout the day.

“The big reason we are doing this at this time of year is that we want to focus on college students,” said Brittany Irick of the Monongalia County Health Department. “This is around the time that college students will be getting ready for spring break, and we want to get naloxone into their hands before they leave town.”

Fentanyl test strips will also be distributed during Free Naloxone Day. The release said that while this may seem like overkill, it can be easy for students to take what they believe are recreational drugs that have actually been laced with fentanyl.

“We want to educate them to test drugs before they use them to alert them if there happens to be fentanyl in those drugs,” Irick said.

Narcan is a nasal spray that can easily be administered to get somebody who has overdosed breathing again, potentially saving their life and giving emergency responders more time to arrive. This event is one in a series of similar events by the Monongalia County QRT that have given out thousands of life-saving doses of naloxone in the past.

