Open in App
North Carolina State
See more from this location?
FOX8 News

North Carolina House bill would allow for civilian traffic crash investigators

By Brea Hollingsworth,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FuipB_0l6nhaf300

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bill has been filed in the house authorizing cities to employ civilian traffic crash investigators.

HB 140 allows cities to authorize law enforcement agencies to hire civilian personnel to investigate crashes.

1 hurt in US 220 North crash that shut down highway in Rockingham County

Under the bill, the civilian traffic investigators would only investigate property damage.

Representative Jon Hardister of Gilford County is a co-sponsor of the bill.

He says civilian traffic crash investigators would have to attend a training program with the North Carolina Justice Academy.

They won’t carry a weapon, and they are not allowed to make any arrests.

They also have to wear a specific uniform that shows that they are a civilian traffic investigator.

“What these investigators would do is they simply would take pictures; they would get sworn testimony from witnesses. They would submit that into the police report. They won’t write citations because they’re not a sworn law enforcement officer,” said Representative Hardister.

This isn’t the first time that civilian traffic investigators have been brought up in the General Assembly.

A bill was filed last year in the senate but didn’t pass.

Some state leaders believe it will help free up agencies to handle more serious crimes, especially as many agencies deal with shortages.

“It actually could free up resources for law enforcement to do that, and hopefully they can recruit more sworn officers because that’s where there is definitely a need… and hopefully this will help accomplish that goal,” said Representative Hardister.

There is currently a similar bill in the Senate that was filed last month.

Cities like Raleigh and Durham have also looked into their own civilian crash investigators as well.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Carolina State newsLocal North Carolina State
Cooper proposing ‘double digit’ raise as North Carolina teacher salaries remain low
Cary, NC1 day ago
Three years after COVID-19 pandemic began in N.C., doctor says increased hygiene, telehealth here to stay
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
North Carolina officials are asking you to keep an eye out for these salamanders
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
North Carolinian becomes victim of viral TikTok challenge
Charlotte, NC7 hours ago
US investigating Tesla over reports of steering wheels falling off while driving
Woodbridge Township, NJ1 day ago
NC street gangs growing, carrying more powerful guns than police, Governor's Crime Commission says
Raleigh, NC6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy