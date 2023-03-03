Blanchet House holds brunch to fight food, housing, community insecurity

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Portland non-profit, Blanchet House, is hosting its annual Lend a Helping Hand Brunch on Sunday to fundraise for the organization’s efforts providing meals, clothing and housing resources to people in need.

Blanchet House has been serving Portland’s Old Town District for 71 years, receiving no federal or state funding, but relying on its staff, volunteers and the community.

“We exist because there are a lot of generous people and groups and businesses in our community and foundations who support our services,” said Blanchet House Executive Director Scott Kerman.

While Blanchet House provides food and housing services for Portlanders in need, Kerman points out the organization also helps others with “community insecurity.”

“We’re all aware of food insecurity and housing insecurity in our community. But community insecurity is what we call the fact that people who live in poverty – whether they’re sheltered or unsheltered – experience a lot of loneliness and isolation in their lives,” Kerman said – noting this can impact one’s mental and physical health.

He added, “what we’re trying to do is give people a reason to hope that there’s a better life for them out there.”

Now, the non-profit is hosting the brunch to support their efforts. The Lend a Helping Hand Brunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. March 5 at Portland’s Sentinel Hotel. While tickets for the in-person event are sold out, Kerman said those wanting to support can join the event virtually through the Blanchet House website.

