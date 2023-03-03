Open in App
Sacramento County, CA
The Sacramento Bee

What is Sacramento County’s COVID risk as emergency ends? Here’s the latest from CDC

By Hanh Truong,

5 days ago

Sacramento County’s COVID-19 community level sticks at “medium,” as the county ended its public health emergency for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Yolo County also rescinded its order, concurring with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s rollback of California’s statewide emergency. By ending the order, some state-wide test sites will lessen operations and county public meetings will return in person. Masks, however, are still required in some places, such as hospitals and nursing homes.

The community level, which is updated weekly by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, help guide coronavirus preventative actions. Counties are classified as “low,” “medium” or “high,” and it’s based on how many reported cases and hospitalizations there are in the area.

At medium, the CDC advises people who are at risk of severe disease wear high-quality masks, such as N-95s, when in indoor public spaces. People who interact with others who are high risk should also consider masking when in indoor places. Other recommendations by the CDC include:

According to the state’s COVID dashboard, Sacramento County has a seven-day average case rate of 6.8 cases per 100,000.

Nearby counties Placer, Yolo and El Dorado are also at the medium community level.

Eleven of California’s 58 counties are in the medium risk level , while the rest of the state remains in low. No county is at high.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q6ODN_0l6new0q00
Eleven of California’s 58 counties are in “medium” community risk level, according to the CDC. The rest of the state remains in low. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com .

