Give them pumpkin to talk about: Pie could become state symbol

The Tennessee House of Representatives has passed a bill to make pumpkin pie a symbol of the state.

The bill was initially proposed in January by Tennessee Rep. Lowell Russell (R-Vonore).

Currently, the state has several official symbols, including horses, insects, minerals and trees. But nothing as delicious as pies. (Well, maybe the smallmouth bass.)

Also worth noting, Tennessee’s official wild animal is a raccoon .

The idea to designate the pie as the state’s newest symbol began with fourth grade students at Madisonville Intermediate School.

Russell said the students’ teacher, Tamara Clowers, reached out earlier this year, after her class took a vote on what they wanted the state symbol to be.

“And this is how we got here,” Russell said.

The state representative is a native of Madisonville.

“I just like to stay (in contact) with the school systems here, and I like to be there for my constituents whenever they call,” Russell said. “It was important to (Clowers) to show her students how (the law) works. So of course, it’s important to me.”

The resolution was adopted by the House Thursday, March 2, 92-2 vote. The measure also got one “present but not voting” abstention.

“I’ve looked everywhere. I don’t know where the sample pies are at today,” Rep. Dale Carr of Sevierville said during Thursday’s House session. “I can’t make my decision or my vote until I see what pumpkin (pie) tastes like.”

The resolution still has to be voted on in the Tennessee Senate.

Russell’s resolution refers to the dessert as an “iconic American delicacy,” and notes that pumpkin is indigenous to the Americas.

The full resolution can be viewed here .