The El Paso Times

El Paso Municipal Rose Garden opens; spring hours for Scenic Sundays announced

By Times staff report,

5 days ago
Want to stroll through beauty? The El Paso Municipal Rose Garden in Central El Paso is now open.

The garden at 1702 N. Copia St. is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Nov. 30, city officials announced in a news release. The garden is closed during recognized city holidays.

The 4-acre garden is home to more than 1,400 rose bushes of more than 430 different rose varieties.

The outdoor facility also has waterfalls, walking paths, benches and a koi fishpond that make for a soothing experience.

Visits to the garden are free.

El Paso master gardener volunteers prune, deadhead, remove weeds, provide rose inventories, and perform other tasks to keep the garden beautiful.

Spring, summer hours for Scenic Sundays

City officials also announced in the news release that beginning April 1, the hours for Scenic Sundays will be from 6 to 11 a.m. for the spring and summer seasons.

Scenic Sundays promote health and wellness in the community by closing vehicular access to Scenic Drive between Wheeling and Robinson avenues, allowing visitors to walk, run, cycle or skateboard while enjoying the stunning views of El Paso and Juárez.

For more information on the El Paso Parks and Recreation Department, visit www.elpasotexas.gov/parks.

