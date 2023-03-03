Open in App
Rochester, NH
Foster's Daily Democrat

Walker, of Rochester, misses recount request deadline; says constituents wanted hand count

By Karen Dandurant, Fosters Daily Democrat,

6 days ago
ROCHESTER — While he said he knew it would likely not change the outcome, a Rochester state representative candidate, who lost a runoff election Feb. 21, made inquiries to the Secretary of State about a recount.

David Walker said he had his reasons for asking, but he did so after the deadline, so there will be no recount.

The runoff election between Walker and incumbent Chuck Grassie for the Strafford County District 8 House seat (Rochester Ward 4) was held on Tuesday, Feb. 21 after the general election in November ended in a tie vote. Grassie defeated Walker 568 to 451. Because it was a special election, a request for a recount needed to be made by Thursday, Feb. 23.

"I made the inquiry because some of my constituents said I should ask for a hand count of the votes," Walker said. "That is my right but since the deadline past, it is a moot point. I am fine with it."

Walker said that in his experience, vote differences that are more than 10 rarely change the outcome.

"We have very accurate voting machines, so I am sure the result is correct," Walker said. He did not rule out another run at a future date.

Grassie is scheduled to be officially sworn in on Wednesday, March 8.

