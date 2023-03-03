Open in App
Times Record News

Water and sewer projects on tap for city council

By Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News,

6 days ago

Wichita Falls city councilors on Tuesday will consider spending $2.56 million on water and sewer projects. About $1.8 million would go to MH Civil Constructors, Inc. of Amarillo for installation of new water lines and valves in various parts of the city.

They will consider spending another $759,000 with Insituform Technologies, LLC of Corinth, Texas, for rehabilitating sewer line segments underneath Kell Boulevard and along Galveston Street.

Councilors will also consider a legal settlement with Spectrum cable company for failing to pay fees to the city. The company would pay $156,800 over 10 years.

In other business, councilors will consider:

  • turning over formal authority to the city manager to execute contracts for the MPEC, sports complex, tennis center, library, travel center, parks, community centers and airport leases.
  • spending $61,596 in federal grant money for decorative traffic signals at Fourth Street and Scott Avenue.
  • renewing a contract with Mike's Towing Service for vehicle impounded by police.

The Wichita Falls City Council meets at 8:30 a.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month in the City Council Chambers, Memorial Auditorium, 1300 7th.

