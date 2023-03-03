Open in App
West Virginia State
The Oklahoman

What are the seed scenarios for the 2023 Big 12 women's basketball tournament?

By Ryan Aber, Oklahoman,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sQ18i_0l6neLnJ00

The Big 12 women's basketball tournament will go down to the wire before the top seven teams are set. OU and Texas are still vying for the conference title , though the Sooners would need a Bedlam win plus a Texas loss to come out on top.

Here's a look at the scenarios for each team entering the final day of regular-season play, plus a schedule of next week's Big 12 Tournament:

More: What are the seed scenarios for the 2023 Big 12 men's basketball tournament?

Big 12 women's basketball standings

  • Texas: 13-4
  • Oklahoma: 13-4
  • Oklahoma State: 10-7
  • Iowa State: 10-7
  • Baylor: 10-7
  • West Virginia: 9-8
  • Kansas: 8-9
  • Texas Tech: 6-11
  • Kansas State: 5-12
  • TCU: 1-16

More: Tramel's ScissorTales: Madi Williams, Ana Llanusa & Taylor Robertson are OU teammates for the ages

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vZ1QZ_0l6neLnJ00

Big 12 Tournament scenarios

Key games (all Saturday): Kansas at TCU, 1 p.m.; Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, 2 p.m.; Texas Tech at Iowa State, 3 p.m.; Texas at Kansas State, 4 p.m.; West Virginia vs. Baylor, 5 p.m.

Texas: First with win or OU loss. Second with loss and OU win.

OU: First with win and Texas loss. Second with loss or Texas win.

Oklahoma State: Third with win. Third with loss, Iowa State loss and West Virginia win. Fourth with loss, Iowa State win and West Virginia win. Fifth with loss and Baylor win.

Iowa State: Third with win and Oklahoma State loss. Fourth with win and Oklahoma State win. Fourth with loss, Oklahoma State loss and Baylor win. Fifth with loss, Oklahoma State loss and West Virginia win. Fifth with loss and Oklahoma State win

Baylor: Third with win, Oklahoma State loss and Iowa State loss. Fourth with win, Oklahoma State win and Iowa State loss. Fourth with win, Oklahoma State loss and Iowa State win. Fifth with win, Oklahoma State win and Iowa State win. Sixth with loss.

West Virginia: Fourth with win and Iowa State loss. Fifth with win and Iowa State win. Sixth with loss and Iowa State win. Sixth with loss, Oklahoma State loss and Iowa State loss. Sixth with loss, Oklahoma State win, Iowa State loss and Kansas loss. Seventh with loss, Oklahoma State win, Iowa State loss and Kansas win.

Kansas: Sixth with win, Oklahoma State win, Iowa State loss and Baylor win. Seventh with loss, Oklahoma State loss, Iowa State win or Baylor loss.

Texas Tech: Eighth.

Kansas State: Ninth.

TCU: Tenth.

More: How Terryn Milton has become Oklahoma State Cowgirls' 'engine that ignites everything'

Big 12 Tournament schedule

at Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City

Thursday, March 9

No. 8 Texas Tech vs. No. 9 Kansas State, 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

No. 7 seed Kansas vs. No. 10 TCU, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Friday, March 10

No. 4 seed Oklahoma State vs. No. 5 seed West Virginia, 11 a.m. (ESPNU)

No. 1 seed Texas vs. Texas Tech/Kansas State winner, 1:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

No. 2 seed Oklahoma vs. Kansas/TCU winner, 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

No. 3 seed Iowa State vs. No. 6 seed Baylor, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, March 11

Semifinal 1, Noon (ESPN+)

Semifinal 2, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sunday, March 12

Championship, 1 p.m. (ESPN2)

More: Tramel's ScissorTales: Will OU-Texas draw the large crowd Jennie Baranczyk is asking for?

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: What are the seed scenarios for the 2023 Big 12 women's basketball tournament?

