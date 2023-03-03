Open in App
Bremerton, WA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Kitsap Sun

Bremerton selects alum James Crawford to fill school superintendent position

By Jeff Graham, Kitsap Sun,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cBwx1_0l6neKua00

Dr. James Crawford is returning home.

Bremerton's school board on Friday unanimously approved a vote naming Crawford as the school district's new superintendent. He is a 1998 Bremerton High School graduate who attended elementary and middle schools in Bremerton.

Crawford's hiring is dependent on the negotiation of a contract and a complete background check. The expectation is that Crawford would begin work in the district on July 1, 2023.

“I am humbled and honored to return home as the next superintendent of the Bremerton School District," Crawford said in a statement. "I look forward to partnering together to continue the tradition of excellence and build off the great work of our board of directors, leadership, and school staff. Thank you to our board of directors and community for the opportunity to proudly serve our students as the next superintendent.”

Bremerton's five board members, who met in special session Friday morning at the district's administration building, selected Crawford from a group of three finalists that included Kalama School District superintendent Eric Nerison and Bainbridge Island School District assistant/associate/deputy superintendent Dr. Erin Murphy.

The trio participated in a series of community forms this week with Murphy leading off on Tuesday, followed by Nerison on Wednesday and Crawford on Thursday. Northwest Leadership Associations, a consulting firm hired by Bremerton School District to assist with the superintendent hiring process, led the forums.

Crawford is currently the interim senior director of high school academics for Portland Public Schools, a job he's held since November 2022. He previously served as assistant superintendent for Federal Way Public Schools from 2010-2020 and a teacher in the Puyallup and Pullman school districts from 2003-2010. He holds a bachelor of arts degree and doctor of education, educational leadership and policy studies degree from Washington State University, as well as a master of education degree from the University of Washington.

Board president Aly Rotter said Crawford's instructional leadership experience, background in research and data, connections to career and technical education (CTE) programs, and dedication to creating equitable education experiences for students were key considerations for the board.

"In addition, Dr. Crawford's own educational and life experiences growing up in Bremerton provide meaningful context and personal connections to our motto, 'We are Bremerton,'" Rotter said. "The board of directors looks forward to working closely with Dr. Crawford in the coming months to develop a strong collaborative relationship with a shared vision and goals that will anchor Bremerton School District's future excellence."

During Friday's meeting, board members thanked Bremerton community members for sharing their thoughts on the superintendent search, which included 24 applicants and six semifinalists. Roughly 280 community members submitted surveys to the district, offering their opinions on the candidates.

Donna Dearin-Colosky is serving as Bremerton's interim superintendent for the 2023-23 school year. She was appointed in June 2022 after former Bremerton superintendent Aaron Leavell departed to become the superintendent of Olympic Educational Service District 114. Leavell spent nine years filling Bremerton’s top post.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This Is Washington's Best College For 2023
Seattle, WA1 day ago
King County executive proposes closing jail, turning admin building into transit station
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Housing Authority of Snohomish County Buys 110-Unit Madison Park in Bothell for $33.8MM
Bothell, WA2 days ago
Current status of COVID-19 in Washington
Kenmore, WA1 day ago
Western Washington man Facing 8 Felonies for Alleged Shooting of Neighborhood Pets, Birds and Squirrels
Everett, WA1 day ago
Warning of storm ahead, King Co. Exec delivers 'State of the County'
Seattle, WA2 days ago
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Recommends Safe Flood Storage at Seattle’s Skagit Dams
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Homelessness in Thurston County: Time in The Jungle
Olympia, WA2 days ago
'Our streets are so unsafe now'; Bill addressing illegal street racing passes Washington Senate
Kent, WA2 days ago
Lawsuit Filed To Bar Smith From WA Fish And Wildlife Commission
Port Townsend, WA2 days ago
Sheriff: Man crashes car into tree in Bremerton, tries to punch firefighter and kick deputy
Bremerton, WA1 day ago
Man who murdered beloved Washington couple sentenced to 66 years in prison
Olalla, WA1 day ago
Seattle bus driver says fentanyl smoke is making him sick; health dept. says it's no risk
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Rainier High School Student Identified As Victim In Deadly DUI Crash
Rainier, WA2 days ago
A Cougar Swam Puget Sound, Making a Splash Among Scientists
Shelton, WA2 days ago
Washington State House Passes Odometer Bill…with A Catch.
Olympia, WA3 days ago
Man shot in head in parking lot of Renton Fred Meyer
Renton, WA1 day ago
Tiny Tacoma Diner Makes List for Best Breakfasts in the Nation
Tacoma, WA18 hours ago
‘Make Us Visible' aims to raise awareness about Asian-American, Native Hawaiian & Pacific Islanders
Seattle, WA3 days ago
SNAP benefits fallout: 'Food is Free Tacoma' fights food insecurity
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Arlington police looking for driver accused of hitting, killing pedestrian
Arlington, WA23 hours ago
King County Sheriff’s Office arrest suspect involved in Feb. 12 shooting death at 76 station
Burien, WA19 hours ago
Historic cherry trees near Pike Place Market could be removed as soon as this week
Seattle, WA3 days ago
Police: 2 arrested, 2 sought in Gig Harbor crime spree
Gig Harbor, WA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy