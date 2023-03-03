How much should we be chatting with ChatGPT in school?

Educators across the country are speaking up about the threat of Artificial intelligence in the classroom (AI), an Orwellian snowball threatening to smash apart the pen and paper foundations of original thought we hold so dear. Our feelings are valid; our limited time and energy now confronts a new obstacle that makes spotting cheating and plagiarism a larger, time consuming task. Just recently, a teacher at a Kitsap school told me that his district may ban ChatGPT, perhaps the most notable of recent AI software available, altogether. I forgot to ask her why.

"I used ChatGTP to write a Haiku poem on CDK receptors, a biology term, and it was on point,” a teacher I know from Eastern Washington told me. She fears that her students will use ChatGTP to write papers, although admits she hasn’t come across any AI plagiarism yet.

Since AI is here to stay, we have to accept that. To use the philosophy of some martial art forms, we can step aside and use the snowball’s energy to our benefit, guiding the direction we want to see it go. When I asked a peer from Colorado about AI in his classroom, he answered: “Yes, I actually demonstrated using it this week. Also, it was a huge deal in our speech and debate class this year.”

Is it possible to keep our traditions and embrace the future given the right tools? I choose to embrace both, dreaming of the creative projects students can build alongside the essays and stories they write themselves. This quick read from North Carolina State University tells how teachers can use AI to personalize teaching to help students and much more: https://ced.ncsu.edu/news/2023/02/27/3-things-k-12-educators-should-know-about-the-ethics-and-use-of-ai-in-education/

While thinking and learning more about this change, I started dreaming about how I might approach AI plagiarism in the classroom and came up with "Teachy McTeach," a fictional peer. Much of the technology I describe is already available, though some of it comes with a price. This story is intended to inspire thought, rather than prescribe a specific solution to our problems.

Teachy McTeach takes on AI

“Ok, before we start, everyone needs to take the online Ethics and Integrity short course on proper usage of Artificial Intelligence in the classroom again,” said Teachy McTeach, a teacher in Washington State’s Noname School District #XYZ. “Yes, I know we took it a few weeks ago,” McTeach continued. “We’ll keep taking it forever and beyond.”

The students groaned, that joke had gotten old. He would have to think of a new one.

“What expectations did we agree upon before we watched the Ethics and Integrity long course during the first week of class? For those of you who need a memory re-charge, our class did it right after the syllabus.”

Having to repeat oneself is exhausting. McTeach took a deep breath, reminding himself that repetition was part of the job. He hoped that proactively re-teaching expectations on using Artificial Intelligence would lower the chance for plagiarism.

The students buried their heads in their laptops, giving McTeach a needed moment to bring up the writing assignment rubric on his classroom computer and project it on the classroom screen. McTeach then walked around to check to make sure students were on task. Most students liked the short computer intermissions; McTeach liked them because he could pre-teach grammar concepts by an app that pauses videos to ask questions.

“Thank you to those who volunteered their answers to my last question. Does anyone have any questions about the video and the consequences of inappropriate use of AI in the classroom?

“What’s that? No, we won’t be using medieval torture devices to extract a confession. Thanks for the suggestion though, I’ll pass it on to the school board.” Laughter eased the tension in the classroom. “Ok then, I'll ask a question," McTeach continued. “What is the first real consequence that will happen if you get caught using AI to plagiarize this assignment?”

The five-minute short course completed, McTeach reviewed the writing assignment rubric. “With a partner, discuss what type of AI you can use in this assignment. I’m going to ask volunteers to share what you discussed.” He hoped that for this assignment some students would add some fun AI generated graphics, perhaps music.

When the students got to work, McTeach relaxed a bit, knowing that when it came to assessing student writing, he could compare their handwritten pre-writes and rough drafts they had been working on all week with the final paper they were about to type. Plus, he had one more powerful tool at his disposal.

The next day, McTeach opened his email to find notification that two students had already turned in the assignments into the virtual classroom suite provided by the software company, Gaggle. Luckily, Gaggle just introduced AI detection into its software suite. McTeach opened the first assignment and quickly scrolled through, looking for the telltale yellow highlights that Gaggle uses to flag AI-written sentences or paragraphs.

At first, software companies wanted to charge school districts for AI detection software. But this new form of AI was taking a toll on McTeach’s limited time and exhausting the school district’s stretched budget. Checks and balances finally told those companies to pay to help clean up the mess they created, much like how a chemical company is forced to clean up a toxic spill they created.

McTeach breathed a sigh of relief, no yellow highlights so far. But that was two of out of the 28 assignments he was expecting from one class; he taught three periods of the same class. No doubt one student in a time crunch would attempt it. Cheating on assignments has been around as long as there have been schools. McTeach prepped his classroom and waited to see what the rest of the day would bring to his email inbox.

Carl Bivens is an educator, business owner and board member of the Kitsap County non-profit Up From Slavery. He grew up in Port Orchard and occasionally contributes essays to the Kitsap Sun.