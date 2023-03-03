Open in App
Battle Creek, MI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Battle Creek Enquirer

14-year-old suspect stole mother's gun prior to allegedly shooting, killing BCC student

By Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DvrPr_0l6neHGP00

BATTLE CREEK — A 14-year-old admitted to police he stole his mother's 9 mm pistol just hours before allegedly shooting and killing a Battle Creek Central student last month, according to probable cause documents obtained by the Enquirer.

Justice James Chimner is charged with four felonies, including murder, in the shooting death of 17-year-old Jack Snyder.

Chimner and a 13-year-old suspect allegedly attempted to carjack Snyder near the corner of Battle Creek Avenue and Capital Avenue SW just after midnight Feb. 17. Snyder was shot twice and police found him a short time later in the road next to his vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a subsequent interview with Battle Creek Police Detective Brandin Huggett, Chimner explained he had been hanging out with a friend on Feb. 16 when he witnessed a conversation on Snapchat of someone asking them to steal a vehicle in exchange for money, according to the probable cause documents.

Chimner told police he did not know the person’s real name but his friend, a 13-year-old, "had stolen vehicles for this person in the past."

Chimner told the detective he and the 13-year-old went to hang out with friends in the area of Battle Creek Avenue about 11 p.m. Feb. 16. Shortly after, they began walking along the road.

It was soon after midnight that Snyder was leaving his girlfriend's birthday party in the 200 block of Battle Creek Avenue when he noticed both teens walking. The 17-year-old offered the kids a ride as wind chills neared 12 degrees, and the two got into Snyder's vehicle, a 2006 Lincoln Zephyr.

"It was extremely cold outside that night and Snyder was trying to be a nice guy," Chimner told police.

The 13-year-old told Snyder to pull over, as they approached the intersection of Battle Creek Avenue and Capital Avenue SW, Chimner explained. The younger teen then reached up and removed the keys from the ignition of Snyder's vehicle.

At that time, Chimner pulled out a 9 mm pistol and aimed it at Snyder, he told police, admitting he had stolen the handgun from his mother earlier on Feb. 16.

Snyder began reaching for the gun and also reached inside a pouch of his jacket, Chimner told police. He believed Snyder was pulling out a gun, so he shot Snyder twice, according to probable cause documents.

Witnesses said both suspects ran from the vehicle after the gunshots, heading in the direction of Capital SW and East Goguac Street.

Police found Chimner about 2 a.m. Feb. 19 in a parked car in the area of Jackson Street and Bedford Road. He was arrested without incident, police said.

The 13-year-old, accompanied by a parent, arrived at the Battle Creek Police Department at about 5 p.m. the same day to turn himself in, police said.

The 13-year-old was arraigned on charges of felony murder and carjacking in Calhoun County Circuit Court's Family Division. If convicted, he could potentially be sentenced as a juvenile, could have a blended sentence as a juvenile and an adult or he could be sentenced as an adult, according to Calhoun County Circuit Court Administrator Kristen Getting.

Chimner was arraigned in Calhoun County District Court on adult charges of felony murder, carjacking and two counts of felony firearm in connection with the shooting. If convicted, Chimner could face up to life in prison without parole.

A preliminary exam, where a judge will determine if there is probable cause Chimner committed the crime, is scheduled for March 13.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Battle Creek, MI newsLocal Battle Creek, MI
Teen said he shot student with mother’s stolen gun
Battle Creek, MI2 days ago
Battle Creek man arrested for 2021 Circle K assault
Battle Creek, MI21 hours ago
Lillywhite arrested, child brings meth to school, firefighter funeral & more top stories
Three Rivers, MI3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man arrested, charged in May 2022 fatal shooting of Kalamazoo resident
Kalamazoo, MI23 hours ago
1 killed, 1 hurt after shooting in busy Grand Rapids neighborhood
Grand Rapids, MI9 hours ago
Deputies discover more than 100 pieces of stolen mail during arrest of Kalamazoo man and woman
Kalamazoo, MI23 hours ago
Evidence leads investigators to believe missing Michigan mother may have been murdered
Portage, MI1 day ago
2 arrested after breaking into Kalamazoo Township business
Kalamazoo, MI4 hours ago
Youngster brings meth to school, parents arrested
Lawton, MI1 day ago
Man charged, victim ID’d in Wyoming hotel lot fight
Wyoming, MI1 day ago
Squatter was in vacant building that caught fire in Kalamazoo, police say
Kalamazoo, MI23 hours ago
Man sentenced to seven to 15 years in prison for crash that killed Mendon infant
Mendon, MI2 days ago
NEW DETAILS: Reported shooting at hotel a week before 21-year-old man's death
Kentwood, MI3 days ago
Driver in fatal wrong-way US-131 crash sentenced
Grand Rapids, MI21 hours ago
FBI continues search for Michigan woman missing since December
Portage, MI23 hours ago
Panicked shoppers run out of Walker Walmart after man pulls gun, two arrested
Walker, MI3 days ago
Victim identified in deadly South Bend house fire last week
South Bend, IN2 days ago
Family, community gather to remember road commission worker killed on job
Dowagiac, MI2 days ago
4 adults, 2 children displaced after multi-family house fire
Kalamazoo, MI2 days ago
Man shot at club in downtown Jackson
Jackson, MI4 days ago
Michigan couple arrested after child brings bag of meth to school
Lawton, MI6 days ago
United Bank executive pleads to embezzlement
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
Abandoned Don Pablo’s Restaurant: Battle Creek, Michigan
Battle Creek, MI2 days ago
Man wearing shirt with the saying 'Cleverly disguised as an adult' around thumbs up emoji robs Southwest Michigan bank: Cops
Cassopolis, MI8 days ago
4 adults, 2 children displaced by Kalamazoo house fire
Kalamazoo, MI3 days ago
Longtime Grand Rapids pastor dies at 97
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy