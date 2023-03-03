Southeast to leave Portage Trail Conference for Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference

When Garfield applied to join the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference years ago, Southeast applied, too.

At the time, the MVAC chose to accept just one new member, the G-Men.

When Sebring McKinley announced it was switching over to eight-man football, Southeast athletic director Pat Youel had a hunch that it was worth applying again.

His hunch was correct with the Pirates announcing Friday that they will join the G-Men in the MVAC.

Starting in 2024-2025, Southeast will join Brookfield, Champion, Crestview, Garfield, LaBrae, Liberty and Newton Falls in the MVAC's Grey Tier. (Another Portage County school, Waterloo, sits in the Scarlet Tier.)

"This is a decision that is very difficult for us as a school district," Youel said. "Pragmatically and functionally, for what it provides for our kids and our student-athletes, it was something that we felt that we had to do."

Youel noted that the Pirates are a strong match with the MVAC's Grey Tier in terms of enrollment. Southeast will be the Grey Tier's third-smallest school on the boys side and largest on the girls side. He added that the stability of the MVAC, with its 17 overall teams, is another major benefit.

"We are a fit in a number of ways," Youel said. "As far as enrollment, sports offered and competitiveness of division, size-wise, and then travel, it was a great league for us."

With Southeast gone, the Portage Trail Conference will be left with more parochial schools (Aquinas, Lake Center and Warren JFK) than public schools (Mogadore, Rootstown), an unthinkable reality not all that long ago.

Southeast's decision

According to Youel, the Pirates' decision would have been unthinkable to him as well several years ago.

Since Youel arrived in Portage County nearly two decades ago, the Portage Trail Conference is all he's known, whether he was coaching at Field or Southeast.

Unfortunately, today's PTC is a far cry from the PTC he first encountered.

And while there have been fervent attempts to rejuvenate the PTC or to bring back its predecessor, the Portage County League, with Youel noting that Southeast has attended every PCL/PTC meeting, those efforts have yet to come to fruition.

"It was very difficult for all three of us," Youel said referring to himself, current principal and former athletic director Steve Sigworth and superintendent Bob Dunn. "We wanted to stay as a Portage County League school, but at some point when those things aren't moving or there's just discussion phases and no tangible feeling of this is going to happen, we did have to continue to say, what is best for Southeast Local Schools and what is best for our student-athletes."

Two consecutive football seasons with just three league games apiece (Aquinas cancelled on Southeast in back-to-back years) certainly had something to do with the move.

The general scramble to find non-conference games in several sports given a limited slate of league opponents has been a challenge for PTC teams for years, especially in a sport like football, where teams can't just double up or triple up on league games.

Moreover, the travel differences aren't what they once were, with the PTC adding more teams from outside the county. Southeast will go from an average drive of 25 minutes and 19.88 miles to its five PTC counterparts to 28.7 minutes and 25.1 miles to its seven MVAC counterparts, according to data from Google Maps.

Although the move separates Southeast from longtime rivals Mogadore and Rootstown, it does bring the G-Men and Pirates back together, including a tremendous girls basketball rivalry that developed over their last decade together in the PTC.

Southeast will also rejoin Waterloo, which is part of the MVAC's Scarlet Tier, in some sports. The conference is separated into tiers (another term for divisions) for sports like basketball and football, but come together for other sports like soccer.

The PTC's push for more teams

The Portage Trail Conference is now down to five teams, just two from Portage County.

That's a shocking departure from the PTC's formation in 2005, when the conference included 11 of Portage County's 12 schools, with Aurora the lone exception.

How did it happen?

Over the PTC's first 14 years, there were a few shifts but nothing compared to what was to come. In those first 14 years, a couple of Portage County schools left: Roosevelt (Suburban League), Waterloo (MVAC) and Windham (Northeastern Athletic Conference). So did East Canton, while Cloverleaf, Lake Center Christian and Valley Christian joined the PTC.

At 15 teams, the PTC seemed to be in relatively decent shape, though the seven-team County Division was short a member and dealt with its share of challenges.

The greatest shock came in the spring of 2019 when the PTC's eight Metro Division schools, including Field, Ravenna and Streetsboro, left to form their own conference.

The County schools were left alone.

The question was whether the County, with seven schools (six for football) would stand.

The PTC has held up and continued play, but the departures continued, with Crestwood announcing it was leaving for the Chagrin Valley Conference in 2019 and beginning competition in the CVC in 2020-2021. Valley Christian announced its own departure a few months later, also starting Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference play in 2020-2021.

A couple of months later, Garfield announced its departure for the MVAC , with the G-Men shifting conferences in time for the 2021-2022 season.

The PTC brought in St. Thomas Aquinas and Warren JFK to get its numbers back to six teams (five for football) , but now the scramble for a full conference continues.

In a lot of ways, that has been the PTC's main challenge for ages.

Its lack of schools, especially in football, forces members to engage in a tricky hunt for games at a time when most schools have begun conference play.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Southeast to leave Portage Trail Conference for Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference