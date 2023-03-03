Electric car charging stations installed at Aurora Memorial Library

Aurora Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin recently announced that four Level 2 electric vehicle charging stations have been installed for public use at the Aurora Memorial Library parking lot. They are at the north end of the parking lot. Users must download the ChargePoint app and create an account to connect to a charger. Users will pay a fee of $0.20/kWh.

This process began in September 2020 when Tim Clymer, the city's finance director, filed a grant application with the Environmental Protection Agency. The city was notified it received the grant in March 2021, and chargers were installed in fall 2022 by Emery Electric and FirstEnergy connected the new service line last month. The total project cost was $68,538. The city extends thanks to the Ohio EPA for the $30,000 grant that was funded by the Volkswagen Clean Air Act settlement, and the electric supplier for the city’s aggregation program, Energy Harbor, for a civic donation in the amount of $38,538 to cover the balance.

"By awarding this grant, Ohio EPA is helping to make it easier for Ohioans to have public access to electric vehicle chargers and thereby helping to take the adoption of electric vehicles mainstream. We are thrilled to see these new Level 2 charging stations safely installed in Aurora," said Alauddin Alauddin, assistant chief of the Ohio EPA Office of Environmental Education.