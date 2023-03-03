Open in App
East Lansing, MI
Latest odds, probabilities for MSU basketball's Big Ten Tournament seeding

By Robert Bondy,

5 days ago
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Michigan State basketball could end up as a high as the No. 3 seed or as low as the No. 9 seed in next week’s Big Ten Tournament, according to one Twitter user.

Matt Hackman has crunched the numbers and identified all of the possibilities and probabilities for where every Big Ten team will land in the Big Ten Tournament next week. For Michigan State, that ranges from earning a double-bye and to playing in the No. 8/9 seed game on Thursday afternoon.

According to Hackman, the Spartans have the greatest probability of finishing as the No. 5 seed at 28 percent. The next highest odds are for the No. 9 seed (which would mean they lost to Ohio State on Saturday) at 22 percent and No. 4 seed at 20 percent.

Check out the complete breakdown from Hackman below:

Click on the link below to get a full breakdown of rooting interest for every Big Ten game:

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion.

