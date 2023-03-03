Open in App
Courier News

Here's how to get free coffee from QuickChek on Fridays in March and April

By Jenna Intersimone, MyCentralJersey.com,

6 days ago
Inflation has been rough on everyone — so Whitehouse-Station based convenience market chain QuickChek decided to do its part.

With a minimum 50-cent purchase, QuickChek Rewards members will receive a free hot or iced coffee of any size on Fridays in March and April, according to a release.

To redeem, QuickChek Rewards members should scan the QuickChek Rewards mobile app or enter their phone number at checkout. Limit is one coffee per person per visit.

“We want to give you another reason to look forward to Friday,” said QuickChek Divisional Vice President Don Leech in the release. “... Every little bit helps when it comes to fighting inflation."

Consumers can join the free QuickChek Rewards program by downloading the app at the Apple store or on Google Play for android users, or online at quickchek.com/rewards/.

Staff Writer Jenna Intersimone: JIntersimone@MyCentralJersey.com

