Friday's OSAA scores: West Salem, Silverton girls headed to tournament

Friday was a successful day for some Mid-Valley teams on a busy day of OSAA state postseason basketball.

Among the bigger schools, the West Salem and Silverton girls basketball teams won and advanced to their respective 6A and 5A state tournaments next week.

Among the smaller schools, the Gervais girls team advanced to the 2A state championship game.

In 2A boys basketball, both Western Christian and Salem Academy advanced and will face each other in the title game.

Crosshill Christian advanced to the 1A state championship game.

All the 3A, 2A and 1A state title games are set for Saturday.

Here are is a roundup of Friday’s Mid-Valley action and a list of Friday’s statewide scores.

Friday’s Mid-Valley girls roundup

CLASS 6A — WEST SALEM 45, GRANTS PASS 41

West Salem’s girls basketball team is headed to the Chiles Center in Portland.

The Titans beat Grants Pass 45-41 to advance to the 6A state tournament.

West Salem will face South Medford at 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday next week in the state quarterfinals.

In the win against Grants Pass, Lizzy Bennett had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Emma Zuniga added 14 points and 12 rebounds.

CLASS 5A — SILVERTON 63, CANBY 39

Silverton’s girls basketball is headed to the state tournament at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis.

The Foxes won big against Canby 63-39 to advance to the 5A state tournament.

Silverton will play at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the state quarterfinals.

In the win against Canby, Kyleigh Brown had 27 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals for the Foxes, and Justina Semerikov added 15 points and six rebounds.

“We played really well as a group, executed offensively and did a great job together as a unit on our scout defensively,” Silverton coach Alyssa Ogle said.

CLASS 4A — MADRAS 50, CASCADE 41

Cascade’s girls basketball team lost 50-41 in the 4A state playoffs.

Madras advances to the 4A state tournament final site.

CLASS 3A — AMITY 49, LAKEVIEW 46

Eliza Nisly had 21 points and eight rebounds to lead Amity’s girls basketball team past Lakeview 49-46 in the 3A consolation.

Amity now will face Pleasant Hill at 9 a.m. Saturday in the fourth-place game.

CLASS 2A — GERVAIS 46, MONROE/ALSEA 17

Gervais won big, 46-17, against Monroe/Alsea to reach the 2A girls state championship game.

Olivia Boyd led Gervais with 16 points.

They will play at 5:45 p.m. Saturday for the state title.

CLASS 2A — SALEM ACADEMY 45, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 31

Celia James had 12 points and Aly Herber had 11 rebounds to lead Salem Academy past Western Christian 45-31 in the 2A consolation.

Runon Muroya had 14 points for Western Christian in the loss.

Salem Academy now will face Colton at 9 a.m. Saturday in the fourth-place game.

Friday’s Mid-Valley boys roundup

CLASS 3A — CRESWELL 60, DAYTON 37

Dayton’s boys basketball season came to an end with a 60-37 loss to Creswell.

Lane Garrison had 11 points for Dayton in the loss.

Creswell will face Banks at 10:45 a.m. Saturday in the fourth-place game.

CLASS 2A — SALEM ACADEMY 38, KENNEDY 35

Salem Academy’s boys basketball team earned a trip to the 2A state title game with a 38-35 win over Kennedy.

Jackson Oglesby scored 16 points to lead Salem Academy, which will face Western Christian at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the state championship game.

CLASS 2A — WESTERN CHRISTIAN 43, HEPPNER 38

Western Christian is going to the 2A boys basketball state championship game after beating Heppner 43-38 in the state semifinals.

Gavin Hall led Western Christian with 14 points.

Western Christian will play in the title game at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

CLASS 2A — REGIS 67, SANTIAM 60

Diego Aguilar scored 29 points and Josh Blish had 19 rebounds to lead Regis past Santiam 67-60 in the 2A consolation.

Regis will face Mannahouse Academy at 10:45 a.m. Saturday in the fourth-place game.

CLASS 1A — CROSSHILL CHRISTIAN 51, OPEN DOOR CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 48

Crosshill Christian beat Open Door Christian 51-48 in the 1A state semifinals.

Zach Wilson had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead Crosshill Christian.

Crosshill Christian will face Crane at 8:45 p.m. Saturday in the state championship game.

Class 6A basketball playoff scores

CLASS 6A GIRLS SECOND ROUND

Jesuit 54, West Linn 17

Willamette 54, Oregon City 43

Clackamas 72, Jefferson 42

Beaverton 51, Lakeridge 37

Tualatin 40, Sheldon 24

Barlow 60, Benson 56

West Salem 45, Grants Pass 41

South Medford 75, McMinnville 39

Class 5A basketball playoff scores

CLASS 5A GIRLS FIRST ROUND

Springfield 50, Ridgeview 34

Mountain View 53, Lebanon 48

Crater 81, Wilsonville 45

Putnam 56, North Eugene 51

South Albany 54, Eagle Point 30

Crescent Valley 50, Summit 19

La Salle 52, Corvallis 40

Silverton 63, Canby 39

Class 4A basketball playoff scores

CLASS 4A GIRLS SECOND ROUND

Baker 56, Klamath Union 36

Madras 50, Cascade 41

Scappoose vs. Henley (Saturday)

Marshfield 48, Molalla 37

Mazama vs. Astoria (Saturday)

Crook County 39, La Grande 38

Philomath 46, Marist 39

Gladstone 69, Junction City 36

Class 3A basketball tournament scores

GIRLS SEMIFINALS

Banks 47, Santiam Christian 31

Corbett 50, Sutherlin 40

GIRLS CONSOLATION

Amity 49, Lakeview 46

Pleasant Hill 49, Nyssa 42

BOYS SEMIFINALS

Westside Christian 62, Oregon Episcopal 55

Cascade Christian 52, De La Salle North Catholic 51

BOYS CONSOLATION

Banks 63, Pleasant Hill 50

Creswell 60, Dayton 37

Class 2A basketball tournament scores

GIRLS SEMIFINALS

Gervais 46, Monroe/Alsea 17

Stanfield 38, Central Linn 28

GIRLS CONSOLATION

Salem Academy 45, Western Christian 31

Colton 32, Bandon 28

BOYS SEMIFINALS

Heppner vs. Western Christian 43, Heppner 38

Salem Academy 38, Kennedy 35

BOYS CONSOLATION

Mannahouse Academy 62, East Linn Christian Academy 46

Regis 67, Santiam 60

Class 1A basketball tournament scores

GIRLS SEMIFINALS

Crane 46, Nixyaawii 45

Damascus Christian 42, Rogue Valley Adventist Academy 36

BOYS SEMIFINALS

Crane 60, North Douglas 57

Crosshill Christian 51, Open Door Christian Academy 48

BOYS CONSOLATION

Adrian 56, Trinity Lutheran 50

Nixyaawii 61, Union 56

