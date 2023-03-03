Open in App
Wilson County Source

If You Missed Out on Morgan Wallen Tickets – Here’s How to Watch Tonight

By Donna Vissman,

6 days ago

On Thursday morning, Morgan Wallen announced a free show at Bridgestone Arena on Friday, March 3. The only way fans could get tickets to the show was to appear in person at the Bridgestone box office.

Opening at 10 am, the fans lined up around the arena, the line wrapping around the building twice. By 1 pm, all tickets were distributed to fans, leaving many outside unable to receive tickets as well as those who hadn’t made it to the arena yet.

On Friday morning, Morgan Wallen announced a Facebook livestream of the concert that will take place tonight from Bridgestone Arena. The livestream is expected to begin at 7:30 pm.

Follow Morgan Wallen on Facebook for the latest updates.

