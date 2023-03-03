'Shambolic, dishonest, and destructive': Ethics complaint rips Michael Gableman election review

MADISON - Assembly Republicans' review of the 2020 election has drawn a third ethics complaint against its leader as the partisan probe's cost to taxpayers continues to soar into the millions six months after it was dropped.

Attorneys representing targets of former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman's inquiry filed a 108-page complaint with the Wisconsin Office of Lawyer Regulation this week alleging Gableman's conduct during the review amounted to a "shambolic, dishonest, and destructive campaign against Wisconsin’s democracy at taxpayer expense and in the guise of a public official."

"Through the course of our representation of our clients, and as lawyers who followed these matters closely, we came to know that Gableman repeatedly violated the Rules, as well as to question his honesty, trustworthiness, and fitness to be a Wisconsin attorney," Daniel Lenz and Jeff Mandel, attorneys with the firms Law Forward and Stafford Rosenbaum, wrote in a complaint filed Thursday.

"In addition to incompetently practicing law, Gableman repeatedly failed in his duties of honesty and candor; used legal process to harass and maliciously injure his targets; failed to appropriately maintain an attorney-client relationship; flouted additional basic rules of legal practice; and violated multiple provisions of the Attorney’s Oath."

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired Gableman during the summer of 2021 under pressure from former President Donald Trump, who had publicly assailed Vos and other Republican legislative leaders for not taking illegal action to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Vos announced the probe and the hiring of Gableman as Trump ramped up his efforts to trick his supporters into believing massive voter fraud had robbed him of a second term as president, instead of acknowledging that he had not received as many votes during the 2020 presidential election as Joe Biden. Biden defeated Trump by about 21,000 votes in Wisconsin, an outcome verified by recounts, court rulings, an independent audit and an outside review .

The 14-month endeavor turned up no evidence of election corruption , instead promoting baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and creating a steady drumbeat of explosive court hearings and rulings in lawsuits over Gableman's desire to jail election officials and mayors who refused to be interviewed behind closed doors, and his decision to ignore requests from the public for records related to his probe.

Vos and Gableman did not immediately respond to the allegations in the complaint.

Sen. Mark Spreitzer, a Democrat who represents Dane, Rock and Green counties and served on the Assembly's elections committee during the Gableman review, said he "can think of few other people who have done more damage to our democracy than Mike Gableman."

"For too long, Mike Gableman wasted taxpayer money and time on a partisan sham investigation that found nothing," Spreitzer said.

Gableman's efforts have cost taxpayers more than $2 million

Gableman's efforts, which officially began on July 1, 2021 , have now cost taxpayers more than $2 million instead of the $676,000 original budget set by Vos.

Most recently, a Dane County judge ordered Vos to pay $135,000 in legal fees to the liberal watchdog group American Oversight for the group's successful lawsuit to obtain records related to the probe — an order that will be fulfilled with taxpayer money.

"Look, the investigation is over. We are moving forward. It is only these liberal activists who can't let the 2020 election go," Vos said Wednesday, noting he will likely appeal the order. "We've moved on from that so hopefully they will, too."

Vos fired Gableman in August 2022 after Gableman campaigned for Vos' primary opponent. At the time, Vos said Gableman could lose his law license over his behavior.

"When you have a client, and you decide to besmirch the very client that is paying you, I'm not a lawyer but I think that is against the legal code or the legal ethics or whatever it is," Vos said on Aug. 16.

Thursday's complaint is at least the third filed against Gableman over the probe.

In July, a former Milwaukee lawyer filed a grievance that alleged Gableman was "knowingly advancing a claim or defense that is unwarranted under existing law" by suggesting in March that lawmakers should consider decertifying the 2020 election.

In March 2022, Gableman drew national attention when he presented a report to the Assembly elections committee and declared, "I believe the Legislature ought to take a very hard look at the option of decertification." He argued there were "significant grounds" for doing so, even as Vos and experts on the left and right — and Gableman's own attorney — said the notion was legally impossible.

Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington in June also sent a transcript of remarks Gableman made in his courtroom to another attorney that were caught on a live microphone to the Office of Lawyer Regulation after he berated Remington and a female attorney in a hearing while refusing to answer their questions about his handling of public records requests related to the election review.

The Office of Lawyer Regulation investigates complaints in private and makes sanctions recommendations to the state Supreme Court, a process that can take months.

Molly Beck can be reached at molly.beck@jrn.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 'Shambolic, dishonest, and destructive': Ethics complaint rips Michael Gableman election review