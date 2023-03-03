Mesa-based contractor's license revoked, Arizona Registrar of Contractors says

The Arizona Registrar of Contractors on March 1 revoked the B general residential contractor license held by Bill’s Awnings Inc. doing business as Bill’s Awning and Construction Co. (ROC 090162), a Mesa-based contracting business.

The Arizona Registrar of Contractors received and began investigating 33 complaints from homeowners against Bill’s Awning and Construction Co. received between Jan. 12 and March 1, 2023. Three cases resulted in a citation issued on Feb. 7 and required Bill’s Awning and Construction Co. to file a written answer by Feb. 23, which the company failed to do. After the company failed to answer the citations, the registrar revoked the license effective March 1, according to a release.

Arizona Registrar of Contractors continues to investigate the complaints it has received and strongly encourages any other impacted homeowners to file their complaints with the agency as soon as possible. Following adjudication, those who submitted complaints are able to file a claim with Arizona Registrar of Contractors’ residential contractors’ recovery fund, which is available to complainants after a contractor has been found to be in violation of Title 32, Chapter 10 of the Arizona Revised Statutes.

The fund will provide a maximum payout of up to $30,000 per claim, but limits the overall payment per residential license to $200,000. If the number of claims exceed the $200,000 per license limitation, the registrar will pay claimants on a pro rata basis. In cases where there are numerous complainants, there is a possibility that the monies available in the fund will be exhausted before all eligible homeowners submit a claim for a payout from the fund, simply due to the quantity of people making a claim. This is why it is crucial for homeowners to submit their complaints to Arizona Registrar of Contractors right away, the release states.

While hiring a licensed contractor does not guarantee a problem-free project, hiring licensed contractors does provide a pathway to access Arizona Registrar of Contractors’ administrative process in order to have work corrected or completed. The agency has a two-year jurisdiction from the date of occupancy or date when the last work was performed to investigate complaints if the workmanship is below standard or is in violation of existing codes.

There is no recourse through Arizona Registrar of Contractors if the business hired to perform the work is unlicensed. Always check the license by visiting roc.az.gov or by calling the agency at 877-692-9762.