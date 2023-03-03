How to watch Man City vs Newcastle live on TV, online and listen for free

Image credit: Jonny Gios on Unsplash

How to watch Man City vs Newcastle United: The Premier League action is back as title chasing Man City entertain top four contenders Newcastle. Here’s how to watch and listen for free.

The Premier League’s oil clubs meet on Saturday morning with major implications for the title race and the race for Champions League qualification.

Manchester City are five points back of leaders Arsenal having played the same number of games. There are 13 games left to go for Pep Guardiola’s team to secure a third straight Premier League title.

Newcastle, who are looking to emulate Man City’s model both on and off the field, have enjoyed a positive league season and sit fifth in the table. A win on Saturday morning would see them leapfrog Spurs and back into fourth place in the Premier League.

If they could sneak into the top four, the Geordies would qualify for the first time in 20 years, when the late great Sir Bobby Robson was in charge.

City have looked vulnerable in recent weeks, but you get the sense a title charge is inevitable. Could it begin in on Saturday morning?

Here’s how to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle United on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Man City vs Newcastle kick-off time

Man City vs Newcastle will kick-off at 12:30pm time on Saturday March 4. The game is being played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Newcastle fans won’t be too happy about the early start to get there for kick-off.

How to watch Man City vs Newcastle live on television and online?

BT Sport has the rights to this one and you can join the coverage from 11:30am UK time on BT Sport 1 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to Man City vs Newcastle for free

If you don’t feel like forking out for BT Sport, you can go old school and listen to the game on the radio for free. Talksport has the rights to this one. You can listen to Man City vs Newcastle commentary here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Nord VPN for streaming top sport.

