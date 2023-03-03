Julie Andrews Reveals She Hasn’t Had Heat For Three Days Due to Rare Winter Storms in California

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Following a series of rare winter storms in California, Princess Diaries star Julie Andrews reveals that she hasn’t had heat for three days due to the strange weather patterns.

While speaking to the Associated Press, Andrews spoke about her heating issues. “Last weekend it was freezing,” she declared. “And all of the heat went out of my apartment, would you believe? For about three days. But I’m warm again now. Thank God.”

The chat with Associated Press came at the same time that Julie Andrew reunited with Carol Burnett to celebrate the Annie actress’ 90th birthday. According to the DailyMail, the actress added NBC’s taping of Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter Love, which is a two-hour special celebrating Burnett’s birthday. The event took place at Avalon Hollywood & Bardo in Los Angeles on Thursday (March 2nd). It will air on April 26th, which is Burnett’s actual birthday.

Along with Andrews, others who attended the big event were Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Jane Lynch, Katy Perry, and Kristen Chenoweth.

Julie Andrews Recently Revealed That She May Not Be in ‘Princess Diaries 3’

During an interview with Access Hollywood this past December, Julie Andrews spoke about the possibility of her making an appearance in the upcoming Princess Diaries 3.

“I think we know it’s probably not going to be possible,” Andrews admitted. “It was talked about very shortly after [the second sequel] came out, but it’s now how many years since then? And I am that much older and Annie the princess, or queen, is so much older. And I am not sure where it would float or run.”

Julie Andrews played the grandmother of Anne Hathaway’s character, Mia Thermopolis, in the first two films of the Princess Diaries franchise. Various outlets reported last fall that Disney is developing a third film. However, Hathaway reportedly hadn’t signed on.

In 2019, Hathaway spoke fondly about the two Princess Diaries films and how she knew the second she read the first film’s script that it was going to be a hit. “Getting the script, it just had that feeling,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “I touched it, and it was electric.”

Hathaway also stated that starring opposite of Andrews was a “dream come true” for her. “Getting to make it and be on set every day, I got to hug Julie Andrews every day. That part was also very, very, very magical. Then it came out and it was received. That part even, by the way, was magical.”

She also spoke about meeting Pretty Woman director Garry Marshall, who also directed the Princess Diaries, during the audition process. “Pretty Woman [was] my favorite movie growing up. I get to meet the director of that, how extraordinary. Oh my God, he’s also from that movie Soapdish that I love.”