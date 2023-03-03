James ‘Boobie’ Miles, of ‘Friday Night Lights’ fame, arrested for allegedly choking ex-wife

James Earl “Boobie” Miles, whose high school football career was documented in “Friday Night Lights,” has been arrested for allegedly choking his ex-wife.

A police report states that Miles, 52, was arrested on three felony counts – assault of a family/household member, violation of a protective order and possession of marijuana – in Odessa, Texas on Wednesday.

Per the report, 911 operators received a call from Miles’ ex-wife, Becca, alleging that her ex-husband was choking her.

Boobie Miles with actor Derek Luke at the 2004 premiere of ‘Friday Night Lights.’ Getty Images

When police arrived on the scene, the found Becca apparently unconscious in the passenger seat of a vehicle in front of Miles’ house.

Cops said when she regained consciousness, she had cuts on her hand and showed marks on her neck consistent with being choked.

James Earl Miles Jr., also known as ‘Boobie’ Miles, during a previous arrest. Ector County Detention Center

An officer had to detain Miles, who was then taken to Ector County Detention Center –where he remains in custody, per jail records .

Miles gained fame as a star on the Permian High School football team in Odessa that H.G. Bissinger followed for his 1990 best-seller “ Friday Night Lights. “

The non-fiction book was adapted first into a feature film and then a highly popular television series .

Miles was a character in the film — played by Derek Luke — which mirrored his life as a star fullback who suffers a serious knee injury and is never able to return to 100 percent.

The injury dashed his dreams of playing college and pro football.

Since then, Miles has run into numerous problems with the law, with 16 prior arrests and eight convictions, per police records.

He is a registered sex offender in Texas, having been convicted of aggravated sexual assault in Odessa.

Miles was portrayed in the 2004 adaptation of ‘Friday Night Lights’ by actor Derek Luke, left, who starred alongside Billy Bob Thornton. Ralph Nelson

Among his 16 prior arrests was a failure to properly register as a sex offender.