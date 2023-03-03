James ‘Boobie’ Miles, of ‘Friday Night Lights’ fame, arrested for allegedly choking ex-wife
By Jeremy Layton,
6 days ago
James Earl “Boobie” Miles, whose high school football career was documented in “Friday Night Lights,” has been arrested for allegedly choking his ex-wife.
A police report states that Miles, 52, was arrested on three felony counts – assault of a family/household member, violation of a protective order and possession of marijuana – in Odessa, Texas on Wednesday.
Per the report, 911 operators received a call from Miles’ ex-wife, Becca, alleging that her ex-husband was choking her.
When police arrived on the scene, the found Becca apparently unconscious in the passenger seat of a vehicle in front of Miles’ house.
Cops said when she regained consciousness, she had cuts on her hand and showed marks on her neck consistent with being choked.
An officer had to detain Miles, who was then taken to Ector County Detention Center –where he remains in custody, per jail records .
Miles gained fame as a star on the Permian High School football team in Odessa that H.G. Bissinger followed for his 1990 best-seller “ Friday Night Lights. “
