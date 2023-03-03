Jerome Boger heads list of retiring NFL refs — and fans couldn’t be happier

The Bucs would go on to score and win the game, 21-15. Boger explained to a reporter that he flagged Jarrett for “unnecessarily throwing” Brady.
Another moment fans won’t forget was when Boger mistakenly called a flag on the Seattle Mariners instead of the Seahawks last season.
Boger’s last game was the meaningless Week 18 matchup between the Colts and Texans.
Referees Jerry Bergman, Walt Coleman IV, and Steven Patrick will be joining Boger in retirement along with Jeff Bergman, Mark Hittner, Perry Paganelli, Keith Ferguson, Michael Banks and Jeff Lamberth who were announced in February.
