Jerome Boger heads list of retiring NFL refs — and fans couldn’t be happier

By Noah Concordia,

5 days ago

The NFL is losing another batch off experienced referees.

After announcing six NFL officials will be retiring last month , the league said Thursday afternoon that an additional four are also calling it quits.

Longtime referee Jerome Boger was among the four named who will be calling it a career.

The 67-year old has been with the NFL since 2004 where he began his career as a line judge before his promotion to referee in 2006.

During his time as one of the league’s most experienced crew chiefs, he officiated seven playoff games, most notably the 2013 Super Bowl between the 49ers and Ravens.

In that game, his crew famously dealt with a bizarre 34-minute power outage at the New Orleans Superdome.

Fans seemed to celebrate his retirement over Twitter, remembering some of his most questionable calls during his tenure.

Jerome Boger is retiring from the NFL
NurPhoto via Getty Images

Most recently — during the 2022 season — Boger had a controversial roughing the passer call on Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett for sacking Tom Brady on third down of a last-minute Bucs drive.

The Bucs would go on to score and win the game, 21-15. Boger explained to a reporter that he flagged Jarrett for “unnecessarily throwing” Brady.

Another moment fans won’t forget was when Boger mistakenly called a flag on the Seattle Mariners instead of the Seahawks last season.

Jerome Boger talks with Zach Wilson during a NFL preseason game
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Now Jerome Boger is calling penalties on the Seattle Mariners 😂 pic.twitter.com/SEBmX9Of6c

— Action Network NFL (@ActionNetNFL) October 30, 2022

Boger’s last game was the meaningless Week 18 matchup between the Colts and Texans.

Referees Jerry Bergman, Walt Coleman IV, and Steven Patrick will be joining Boger in retirement along with Jeff Bergman, Mark Hittner, Perry Paganelli, Keith Ferguson, Michael Banks and Jeff Lamberth who were announced in February.

