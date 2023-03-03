Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
New York Post

Olivia Dunne TikTok about AI essay writer forces LSU to issue stern warning

By Jaclyn Hendricks,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N9ZWX_0l6nVkPd00

A message promoted in a new Olivia Dunne video has prompted a stern response from her college institution.

Not long after LSU’s superstar gymnast posted a TikTok clip this week in paid partnership with Caktus AI, an artificial intelligence tool with a focus in education, the university issued a statement cautioning the usage of such platforms without calling out specific programs, per reports.

“At LSU, our professors and students are empowered to use technology for learning and pursuing the highest standards of academic integrity,” the statement read, according to The Advocate .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28CsWW_0l6nVkPd00
Olivia Dunne posted a video to TikTok in paid partnership with Caktus AI.
TikTok/Olivia Dunne
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38K72U_0l6nVkPd00
The LSU gymnast is seen using the AI program in the sponsored clip.
TikTok/Olivia Dunne
@livvy

@caktus.ai will provide real resources for you to cite at the end of your essays and paragraphs;) #caktus #foryou

♬ original sound – Coach

“However, using AI to produce work that a student then represents as one’s own could result in a charge of academic misconduct, as outlined in the Code of Student Conduct.”

The video features Dunne  — who boasts more than seven million followers on TikTok — using Caktus AI while typing on her laptop before giving the camera a thumbs up.

“Need to get my creativity flowing for my essay due at midnight,” Dunne wrote over the clip, adding, “Caktus.AI >ChatGPT,” in reference to a different AI tool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zMKZM_0l6nVkPd00
Olivia Dunne is regarded as one of the most influential college athletes.
Instagram/Olivia Dunne
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0djabQ_0l6nVkPd00
The New Jersey native boasts more than seven million followers on TikTok.
Instagram/Olivia Dunne

Caktus AI describes itself as “the first ever educational artificial intelligence tool,” per its website.

Regarded as one of the most influential college athletes , Dunne has a massive social media following that also expands to Instagram with 3.7 million fans.

The 20-year-old gymnast, who returned to the sport last week after being sidelined with injuries, led the top 10 female NIL moneymakers ranking by On3 Sports in October, based on the company’s proprietary NIL valuation metric that measured athletes by performance, influence and exposure.

Dunne is valued at $2.3 million, per On3 Sports.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Senate Democratic leader Schumer says he’ll vote with GOP on overturning controversial DC crime bill
Washington, DC1 day ago
Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend tricked into leaving his home, locked out amid messy split: court docs
Jupiter, FL21 hours ago
Wild video captures brawl on Southwest flight after passenger bumps into mom
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
NFL star Joe Mixon’s house cordoned off by police, sister says he’s uninvolved in shooting
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck settle on prominent $64M LA billionaire’s mansion
Los Angeles, CA19 hours ago
Woman’s nose ripped off by boyfriend’s dog ‘startled by her teeth whitening’
Thomaston, CT1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy